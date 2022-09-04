Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts
Brownsburg's Jayden and J.T. Whitaker Have Proven To Be A Winning Combination
Like most youngsters, Jayden Whitaker enjoyed tagging along with his dad to his job. However, instead of spending time in an office board room, the gridiron is where Jayden and J.T. Whitaker formed their special bond. "It's always been a special experience," recalled Jayden Whitaker. "He's been a coach of...
beechgrove-athletics.com
Coach Nichols: Boy’s Soccer Coaching Bio
The boy’s soccer program has a new head coach this season in Coach Kendall Nichols. Coach Nichols was recently recognized by an IHSAA official during a game as an “example of integrity and sportsmanship” throughout the event. The referee also pointed out Coach Nichols’ emphasis on fairness and sportsmanship and noted that it makes the game that much easier to call when the referees and coaches can work together with mutual respect.
beechgrove-athletics.com
Boys 7th/8th Grade Football beats Brown County Jr. 32 – 0
The Hornets, combined of 7th and 8th graders defeated the 7th/8th grade team of Brown County 32-0. The Hornet defense swarmed all night causing multiple turnovers consisting of fumbles and interceptions, which gave the Beech Grove offense great field position all night. The Hornets will return to action next week at home against confrence opponent Cascade. This will consist of 2 games next Thursday.
beechgrove-athletics.com
Softball Metrics Combine
Are you interested in playing softball at a collegiate level? Do you want to know where you stack up against other athletes? If you are ready to take your game to the next level, this is an opportunity to have an NSR scout evaluation. This Saturday, Beech Grove will be...
beechgrove-athletics.com
Vote Now! Skyler Thacker & Jarron Murry MaxPrep’s Player of the Week
In Friday’s win over Speedway, Beech Grove’s Skyler Thacker (QB) and Jarron Murry (WR) had stand-out performances. The duo caught the eye of MaxPreps and has been submitted for MaxPreps’ Indiana Athlete of the Week!. In Friday’s game, Thacker completed 17-of-32 passes for 400 yards and five...
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
MGM Lounge & Bar takes over former Eddy's Sports Pub in Lawrence
MGM Lounge & Bar is now open in the building formerly known as Eddy's Sports Pub, located at 9105 E. 56th St., in Lawrence.
German Fest brings back a fan favorite
Live weiner dog races, food, beer and other fun highlights the salute to Indy's German heritage October 8 at The Athenaeum
Current Publishing
Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade
Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
wbaa.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
wrtv.com
Mooresville student suffering broken bones, brain contusions after being hit by suspected drunk driver
MOORESVILLE — A fifteen-year-old Mooresville High School student is in for a long recovery after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on her way to the school bus Wednesday morning. Trinity Shockley is in the hospital suffering from a broken femur, broken arm, a fractured skull, a compression...
WISH-TV
Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing
MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and...
Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
