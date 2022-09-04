ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

beechgrove-athletics.com

Coach Nichols: Boy's Soccer Coaching Bio

The boy’s soccer program has a new head coach this season in Coach Kendall Nichols. Coach Nichols was recently recognized by an IHSAA official during a game as an “example of integrity and sportsmanship” throughout the event. The referee also pointed out Coach Nichols’ emphasis on fairness and sportsmanship and noted that it makes the game that much easier to call when the referees and coaches can work together with mutual respect.
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Boys 7th/8th Grade Football beats Brown County Jr. 32 – 0

The Hornets, combined of 7th and 8th graders defeated the 7th/8th grade team of Brown County 32-0. The Hornet defense swarmed all night causing multiple turnovers consisting of fumbles and interceptions, which gave the Beech Grove offense great field position all night. The Hornets will return to action next week at home against confrence opponent Cascade. This will consist of 2 games next Thursday.
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Softball Metrics Combine

Are you interested in playing softball at a collegiate level? Do you want to know where you stack up against other athletes? If you are ready to take your game to the next level, this is an opportunity to have an NSR scout evaluation. This Saturday, Beech Grove will be...
BEECH GROVE, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Vote Now! Skyler Thacker & Jarron Murry MaxPrep's Player of the Week

In Friday’s win over Speedway, Beech Grove’s Skyler Thacker (QB) and Jarron Murry (WR) had stand-out performances. The duo caught the eye of MaxPreps and has been submitted for MaxPreps’ Indiana Athlete of the Week!. In Friday’s game, Thacker completed 17-of-32 passes for 400 yards and five...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade

Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Market District sets sights on Westfield location

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Man on scooter hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a man hit and killed by a vehicle on the far west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. The adult male was struck around 9 p.m. Wednesday on West Washington Street at New Haven Drive north of Indianapolis International Airport. Police say the victim was riding a Lime scooter when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting Mooresville student near busy crossing

MOORESVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Mooresville police on Tuesday arrested an Indianapolis man and charged him with driving while intoxicated into a 15-year-old Mooresville High School student trying to catch the morning bus. Michael Simpson, 35, was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and...
MOORESVILLE, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

