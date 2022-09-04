SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been arrested for allegedly causing serious bodily injury to a child after shaking and throwing a baby. According to police reports, investigators were contacted by a Sergeant with the San Angelo Police Department regarding an injured 3-month-old child. While in the care of the defendant, identified as Samuel Jeter, the infant sustained numerous injuries including contusions on the forehead and was receiving lifesaving emergency care. Investigators spoke with a doctor who said the infant had acute and non-acute brain injuries and bruising around the child’s…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO