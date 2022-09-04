Read full article on original website
Rambelles Set for Final Pair of Non-Conference Matches
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Following an exciting first week of home action, the Angelo State women's soccer team plays host two more times this week against Colorado Mesa at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Fort Lewis at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Match 5. Angelo State...
Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
$12 Million Hotel Could be Coming to the Northside of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – A new multi-million dollar hotel could be coming to the northside of San Angelo soon. According to the City of San Angelo Building and Inspections Report, as of Sep. 7, a permit is pending for the construction of a Holiday Inn at 619 W. 29th Street.
NWS rainfall totals: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The infamous bubble that has tormented San Angelo finally burst. The National Weather Service of Abilene/San Angelo posted on their Facebook page midday Tuesday the seven-day rainfall total from the past week and unless you live under a rock, the rain clouds broke into the city and delivered the downpour everyone […]
DAILY LIVE! | A New Hotel is On the Way to San Angelo!
San Angelo- Today on LIVE!, Jared Russell, a spokesman for RJ's BBQ, is here to talk about RJ's Lunch Box that recently opened in the Sunset Mall. Also, a new hotel is coming to San Angelo, a San Angelo man has been given probation for possessing lewd images of a child, a fire on the Northside swallowed a residence, a preview of the City Council meeting, and Jim Ned Head Coach Matt Fanning is trying to overcome the injury bug.
#UvaldeStrong across the Concho Valley
Check out how people in the Concho Valley showed how they are #UvaldeStrong in support of their first day of school today:
San Angelo Water Utilities Director Leaving Thursday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Water Utilities Director Allison Strube is leaving the city effective Thursday. According to information from the city, Strube has accepted an opportunity with the Colorado River Municipal Water District. Shane Kelton, Executive Director of Public Works, will oversee the Water Utilities Department until Strube’s replacement has been found.
North San Angelo home demolished after fire
(Update: September 7, 2022, 2:52 p.m.) — The home near the intersection of North Armstrong and East 24th streets has been almost completely demolished following a fire that appears to have destroyed most o the structure. Concho Valley Homepage staff captured these photos of the house being demolished on...
Crash results in vehicles in a ditch and a tree
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A two-vehicle crash leaves involved vehicles in a ditch and a tree and sends one to the hospital. According to the police statement, a silver Ford F-150 was exiting the Houston Harte Frontage Road when a maroon Ford F-150, which was headed south on Smith Boulevard, collided with the silver Ford […]
Covid-19 Infections Steady in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Friday released the latest information on Covid-19 in Tom Green County and it appears the number of infections and hospitalizations remain steady. Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.27.22-9.2.22 Total cases over last seven days: 370 Saturday: 39 cases/9 hospitalizations Sunday: 30 cases/10 hospitalizations Monday: 35 cases/10 hospitalizations Tuesday: 71 cases/8 hospitalizations Wednesday: 57 cases/10 hospitalizations Thursday: 75 cases/10 hospitalizations Friday: 63 cases/10 hospitalizations
San Angelo Man Arrested After Brutal Episode That Injured an Infant
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been arrested for allegedly causing serious bodily injury to a child after shaking and throwing a baby. According to police reports, investigators were contacted by a Sergeant with the San Angelo Police Department regarding an injured 3-month-old child. While in the care of the defendant, identified as Samuel Jeter, the infant sustained numerous injuries including contusions on the forehead and was receiving lifesaving emergency care. Investigators spoke with a doctor who said the infant had acute and non-acute brain injuries and bruising around the child’s…
High Traffic San Angelo Intersection Closed Abruptly Until Further Notice
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo city officials Tuesday announced that the intersection of Johnson St. and A&M Ave. will be closed until further notice. Where: South A&M Avenue will be closed in both directions at the intersection of South Johnson Street. When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, until further notice. Detours: Citizens needing access can use Culver Avenue to Baylor to A&M. City officials didn't elaborate on why the intersection will be closed.
Update: What happened to the motorcyclist on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 1, around 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive in reference to a major vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark-colored motorcycle. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on the scene and […]
One new COVID-19 death reported by Health Department
One more patient in Tom Green county has died due to infection with COVID-19.
Arrests for Cruelty to Animals and Illegal Dumping Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Jaylin Deanda was arrested for…
