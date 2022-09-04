Read full article on original website
pbasailfish.com
Sailfish Men's Soccer Climbs to No. 2 in the Nation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team climbed in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released this afternoon. After starting the season 4-0, the Sailfish jumped from No. 13 to No. 2 in the nation. The ranking ties the highest PBA men's soccer has ever received.
saltwatersportsman.com
104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000
A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
Palm Beach County high school football power rankings: Top 10 scrambled after Week 2
Week 2 saw Palm Beach County football teams do what they're known for best. From stunning blowouts in overmatched pairings to low-scoring games between the weaker ones and, of course, taking a punch to the mouth across county lines, it seems the majority of the area could be on trajectory for another lackluster postseason. ...
South Florida Times
North Miami Beach makes historic selection for police chief
Miami, Fla. – North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith’s law enforcement career took her from being a secretary for the police department to becoming the ﬁrst Black woman to lead the department in the city’s 91-year history. At the helm for less than two months,...
treasurecoast.com
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It
Miami Man Steals The “Right Side” Boat And Ends Up In Cuffs Next To It. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Dear Miami! Please educate your people! Martin County is the #WrongExit Leave us alone!. Here is the story from the Martin County Sheriff:. MIAMI MAN PICKS A SIDE, ENDS...
‘A sore, sore moment’: Two minors, two adults injured in shooting at youth football game in Lauderdale Lakes
Four people, including two minors, were shot during a youth football game Sunday night at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Three of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and the fourth victim was identified later, though it remained unclear Tuesday when the ...
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
WSVN-TV
New video of shooting that hurt 4 at sporting event at Boyd Anderson High
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows a new perspective of what happened during a football game as gunfire sent young players and spectators running for cover. 7News learned on Tuesday that an argument may have sparked the shooting. New video shows the chaos that happened Sunday evening at...
WSVN-TV
Sunrise tribute and mass held for 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Boca Chita Island
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Praying through pain, friends and classmates came together in grief and sadness as the sun rose days after a student was killed during a boating collision. It was an emotional and difficult time for all of those who knew and loved 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. The...
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School
FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School. Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening. Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
cbs12.com
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18
The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
WSVN-TV
Crews battling Everglades fire sparked by lightning near Alligator Alley; over 4,000 acres burned
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in West Broward are working to put out a fire that has burned thousands of acres in the Everglades. According to the Florida Forest Service, a lightning strike due to an isolated storm in the area ignited the blaze at Mile Marker 38 near Alligator Alley, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.
NBC Miami
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
