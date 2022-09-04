ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Men's Soccer Climbs to No. 2 in the Nation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team climbed in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released this afternoon. After starting the season 4-0, the Sailfish jumped from No. 13 to No. 2 in the nation. The ranking ties the highest PBA men's soccer has ever received.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000

A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
PLANTATION, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A sore, sore moment’: Two minors, two adults injured in shooting at youth football game in Lauderdale Lakes

Four people, including two minors, were shot during a youth football game Sunday night at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Three of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and the fourth victim was identified later, though it remained unclear Tuesday when the ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School. Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening. Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Parkland Talk

Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18

The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

