Richmond, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen

A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richmond, CA
Traffic
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Traffic
rtands.com

BART shuts down service due to ‘kink in the rail’

Heat continues to get in the way for BART. Service between Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and Concord stations was restored on Sept. 7 after a “kink in the rail” was reported on the Yellow Line. According to BART spokesman Chris Filippi, hot weather caused a minor deviation in a small section of track and overheated wayside equipment, which prevented single track service.
CONCORD, CA
KRCB 104.9

Bohemian Highway bridge replacement inching forward

Though rated fair, the 88-year-old Bohemian Hwy bridge could fail in an earthquake photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Well-loved and long-travelled, the nearly ninety-year-old Pratt Pony truss bridge spanning the Russian River at Monte Rio is nearing a date with oblivion.   More of an utilitarian work horse from the 1930's Works Progress Administration-era than a marvel of engineering sporting soaring elements, the bridge, despite a landmark designation, has reached the end of the line.    Janice Thompson is deputy director of engineering and maintenance with Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works.    "She was built in 1934 and she has served us well"    Time...
MONTE RIO, CA
KRON4 News

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars

CLAYTON, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Sheriff's officials asked residents to lock their homes and cars while they search for the inmates who escaped Sunday. Geraldo Ramirez-Vera, of Richmond, is...
CLAYTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Police Blotter: Richmond District

Trespassing, Outstanding Warrant: 100 Block of 26th Avenue, July 26, 11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a subject climbing an exterior fire escape and breaking into a home. Officers climbed the fire escape and located an open window on the third floor. While conducting a building search, the...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland drug dealer arrested with large stash of narcotics after months-long investigation

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

