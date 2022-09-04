Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
KTVU FOX 2
Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen
A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
1 injured in shooting and armored car heist at San Leandro Kaiser, police say; suspect at large
A suspect remains at large after a shooting at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro on Wednesday that left an armored car guard in critical condition.
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
rtands.com
BART shuts down service due to ‘kink in the rail’
Heat continues to get in the way for BART. Service between Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and Concord stations was restored on Sept. 7 after a “kink in the rail” was reported on the Yellow Line. According to BART spokesman Chris Filippi, hot weather caused a minor deviation in a small section of track and overheated wayside equipment, which prevented single track service.
Bohemian Highway bridge replacement inching forward
Though rated fair, the 88-year-old Bohemian Hwy bridge could fail in an earthquake photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Well-loved and long-travelled, the nearly ninety-year-old Pratt Pony truss bridge spanning the Russian River at Monte Rio is nearing a date with oblivion. More of an utilitarian work horse from the 1930's Works Progress Administration-era than a marvel of engineering sporting soaring elements, the bridge, despite a landmark designation, has reached the end of the line. Janice Thompson is deputy director of engineering and maintenance with Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works. "She was built in 1934 and she has served us well" Time...
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint
OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
1 man shot, 10 cars hit by gunfire in late-night SF shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco, Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Turk Street and Buchanan Street where 10 cars were hit by gunfire. Police said a man was found shot on Larch Way. The adult […]
Car and dog stolen from handicapped woman at Walnut Creek gas station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly, handicapped woman had her car and dog stolen from her at a gas station on Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. WCPD later confirmed that the car and dog have both been recovered. Police said the woman was at a Chevron just before 11 a.m. […]
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
KTVU FOX 2
2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars
CLAYTON, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Sheriff's officials asked residents to lock their homes and cars while they search for the inmates who escaped Sunday. Geraldo Ramirez-Vera, of Richmond, is...
Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
sfrichmondreview.com
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Trespassing, Outstanding Warrant: 100 Block of 26th Avenue, July 26, 11:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a subject climbing an exterior fire escape and breaking into a home. Officers climbed the fire escape and located an open window on the third floor. While conducting a building search, the...
12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
Oakland drug dealer arrested with large stash of narcotics after months-long investigation
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San […]
