latechsports.com
LA Tech Wins Thriller over ULM
RUSTON – For a second straight year Louisiana Tech and ULM went the full five sets, but this time it was the Lady Techsters coming out on top in a 3-2 victory over the Warhawks on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. ULM (3-4),...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
wcbi.com
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
wtva.com
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
New Details Emerge on Man Who Stole Plane, Threatened to Crash It Into Mississippi Walmart
Over the weekend, news of a rouge pilot threatening to crash his plane into a Mississippi Walmart made waves across the country. Now, new details have started to emerge surrounding the incident. The man behind the controls was Cory Wayne Patter, 29. He’s being charged with grand larceny and making...
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
WTOK-TV
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
wcbi.com
Woman accused of setting her house on fire after argument with boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman is accused of setting her house on fire after an argument with her boyfriend. This is what the house looked like minutes after the call went out Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened on Highway 9, just...
