ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
latechsports.com

LA Tech Wins Thriller over ULM

RUSTON – For a second straight year Louisiana Tech and ULM went the full five sets, but this time it was the Lady Techsters coming out on top in a 3-2 victory over the Warhawks on Tuesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. ULM (3-4),...
RUSTON, LA
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Ruston, LA
Starkville, MS
Sports
Ruston, LA
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
wtva.com

Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#College Soccer#La Tech Battles#Alma Cedefors#Bulldogs
wtva.com

One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
PONTOTOC, MS
Magnolia State Live

He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTOK-TV

Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy