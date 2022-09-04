Read full article on original website
uticapioneers.com
Women's Tennis Falls in Season Opener to Sage
UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's tennis team fell at home in its season opener to Russell Sage College, 5-4, on Wednesday afternoon. The Pioneers took the first two doubles matches with an 8-6 win in first doubles by Ellen Lyga (New Hartford, NY/Notre Dame) and Paetra Heeren (Warwick, NY/Warwick Valley) and an 8-4 win in second doubles by Selma Dizdarevic (Utica, NY/Proctor ) and Madison Brand (Little Falls, NY/Little Falls). Sage took third doubles, 8-6.
uticapioneers.com
Utica Gets Back into Win Column with Win at Cobleskill
COBLESKILL, NY - The Utica University volleyball team shook off its home opening loss on Tuesday with its third road win in as many chances at SUNY Cobleskill on Wednesday night. The Pioneers defeated the Fighting Tigers in four sets, 3-1. Utica started the match with a 7-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. While Cobleskill drew closer at 15-11, the Pioneers closed the set on a 10-3 run for a 25-14 win. The Fighting Tigers responded with a 25-21 win in the second set however to draw even at 1-1 entering the third.
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
mylittlefalls.com
Mohawk Valley Hockey Club To Hold Golf Tournament
The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club (MVHC) will hold its annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 17th at the Little Falls Municipal Golf Course. The start time is 9:00am, and the cost to enter is $85 (or $60 if you are a member at the LF Municipal Golf Course). Included in the entry fee is eighteen holes of golf, use of a cart, lunch on the turn, dinner after the tournament, and skins.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Baldwinsville coach enters his 38th season; players say he teaches respect
The Bees are back to work. And a familiar face, and an even more familiar voice, is back for his 38th season at Baldwinsville. “I think in July, I think, geez, maybe I’d like to go to Florida. Then the first morning of preseason, I think, 'ah, I can wait another year," Carl Sanfilippo said.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
How to Watch Syracuse at UConn
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
sujuiceonline.com
2026 QB Marco Green describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Syracuse
2026 quarterback Marco Green was among a large group of recruits on hand for Syracuse’s 31-7 win over Louisville on Saturday, and left with a great impression of the Orange. “The atmosphere was amazing, you could tell all the fans love the team and players,” Green said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The Dome was loud, it was the kind of environment every kid dreams of playing in. I’m glad I got to experience that.”
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu
We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
16 CNY schools with cool new things students should check out the first day of class
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several schools across Central New York are making it more exciting than ever to return to campus this fall. Syracuse.com polled CNY school administrators asking for one cool new thing that their students just have to check out upon their return, along with a brief description. Here are the responses we got:
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
