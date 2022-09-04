HOUSTON - HBU hosts Lindenwood in the home opener Saturday at 6:02 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN3 with Garrett Jones and Jonathan Fleming. The Huskies (1-0) began the season with a 46-34 road victory over Northern Colorado last week. Sophomore quarterback Justin Fomby was 15-for-29 for 305 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Freshman running back Ismail Mahdi was the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National Freshman Player of the Week and the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 25 times for 184 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Junior Karl Reynolds led HBU with four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Ismael Fuller and freshman Anthony Harris also had touchdown receptions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO