hbuhuskies.com

FB: HBU Takes on Lindenwood in Home Opener

HOUSTON - HBU hosts Lindenwood in the home opener Saturday at 6:02 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN3 with Garrett Jones and Jonathan Fleming. The Huskies (1-0) began the season with a 46-34 road victory over Northern Colorado last week. Sophomore quarterback Justin Fomby was 15-for-29 for 305 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Freshman running back Ismail Mahdi was the Stats Perform FedEx Ground National Freshman Player of the Week and the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing 25 times for 184 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Junior Karl Reynolds led HBU with four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Ismael Fuller and freshman Anthony Harris also had touchdown receptions.
hbuhuskies.com

MSOC: Huskies Win First Game of the Season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The HBU men's soccer team obtained its first win of the season against Cal Poly at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Monday night with a final score of 4-2 and three different Huskies scoring goals. The game's first goal came in the 16th minute for...
