ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eight go on trial in France over Bastille Day truck attack in Nice

By Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVLAo_0hiTqs2r00
The truck which ploughed into people on Nice promenade is seen near the site of the attack in July 2016. Photograph: Luca Bruno/AP

Seven men and one woman have gone on trial over the 2016 Bastille day attack in Nice, when a gunman drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd gathered to watch fireworks on the Riviera seafront, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400.

The attack – the second most deadly massacre in peacetime France – happened eight months after the Paris attacks on bars, restaurants, the national stadium and Bataclan concert hall, which killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State.

The attacker in Nice was shot dead by police and those on trial are accused of helping him.

The attack remains a national trauma for France. Thousands had gathered on the Mediterranean city’s seafront boulevard for the Bastille Day fireworks display when a heavy truck was deliberately driven at high speed into the crowd, zigzagging and accelerating towards people for 2km along the esplanade, turning a festival atmosphere into carnage.

The number of children killed and injured was higher than in any other European massacre of recent years. Fifteen were killed, and many were seriously injured, bereaved or traumatised. Some died with their mothers or relatives, the youngest aged two. The dead also included pensioners and tourists – 33 were foreigners. One local Nice family lost six people in the attack. A third of those killed were Muslim.

The trial, which is being held in the same special courtroom built for the Paris attacks, will last until December, and it will be complex. The 31-year-old Tunisian-born driver of the truck, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was shot dead by police as he began firing a semi-automatic weapon at officers from the truck’s cab.

Islamic State claimed responsibility, but waited two days to do so, offering no proof that the attacker, who had a record of domestic violence and petty crimes, had had direct contact with the group.

Prosecutors allege the eight people on trial, who could face sentences of between five years to life in jail if convicted, helped Lahouaiej-Bouhlel obtain weapons, rent the truck or survey the route. Three of the accused are alleged to be close friends of the attacker and are accused of participation in a terrorist criminal association to help him obtain weapons and the truck. Five others are accused of helping indirectly through arms trafficking, but not terrorism.

Survivors and relatives of the victims insist many questions remain over what they see as a lack of adequate security to protect the Bastille celebrations that day. Many would like to see officials questioned over potential security failings. But the trial will not address issues of security or organisation of the event.

Anne Murris, who lost her 27-year-old daughter Camille in the attack, and heads a victims’ association, Mémorial des Anges, is among the many bereaved and survivors who will speak in court about the devastation of that night.

Murris said she would tell the story of her daughter in court “to introduce her, and so that the people in the dock hear not just our suffering, but the inhuman nature of what happened and the lives that were stolen. The lives of those who died were taken, but, by ricochet, a big part of my life was also stolen, as a mother whose family is now bereaved. It’s important that the maximum of people understand the great waste of this loss of life”.

She added: “There’s a wish to give names and faces to all these people who were killed, so that there they are not just hidden behind a number – 86 dead – and so they are never forgotten.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said. Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP in Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive. “It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said, adding there were 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bastille Day#Paris Attacks#Riviera#Islamic#European#Nice#Muslim
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

434K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy