Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014...

GOLF ・ 2 HOURS AGO