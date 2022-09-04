ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week

The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
GOLF
The Independent

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Billy Horschel to some LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?'

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal. American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour

Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Highland Meadows
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup teams: Davis Love III announces six captain's selections for heavily favored U.S. team

Following its counterpart's announcement on Tuesday, the United States team revealed its six captain's selections for the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in two weeks. Captain Davis Love III dealt with twists and turns of his own as presumed pick Will Zalatoris bowed out of consideration following his withdrawal from the 2022 Tour Championship due to two herniated discs in his back.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy