On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.

