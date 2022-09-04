Read full article on original website
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
calbears.com
Bears Host Cal Tournament Friday, Saturday
BERKELEY – California volleyball (3-2) will compete at home for the first time this season on Sept. 9-10 as it hosts the Cal Tournament, concluding its slate of tournament play at Haas Pavilion as conference matchups rapidly approach. Sept. 9 will feature matches against Utah Tech (3-1) at 12:30...
calbears.com
Big Test Coming, Bears Host A Pair of Top-25 Teams
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team wraps up a season-long four-game homestand this weekend. It will also mark the Golden Bears' biggest test of the season when No. 2 North Carolina and No. 18 Wake Forest come to Underhill Field. The Bears and Tar Heels will square off...
calbears.com
Bears Announce 2022-23 Schedule
BERKELEY – The California men's swimming & diving team has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The reigning national champions will host four regular season competitions, while once again returning to the mid-season Minnesota Invite Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The Bears return to the pool Friday, Sept. 30, when the Bears participate...
calbears.com
No. 1 Bears Make Home Debut
NO. 5 PACIFIC AT NO. 1 CAL | 5 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. NO. 13 UC SAN DIEGO AT NO. 1 CAL | 10 A.M. | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. NO. 9 PEPPERDINE AT NO. 1 CAL | 1 P.M. | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF.
calbears.com
Bears Host Lancers Saturday
BERKELEY – The Cal men's soccer team begins a four-game homestand when it hosts the California Baptist Lancers on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Golden Bears' second game of the season on Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. After playing three of the first four games of the season...
calbears.com
Cal Hosts UNLV Saturday
BERKELEY -- California returns to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium for the second straight week on Saturday, Sept. 10 with a 1 p.m. PT kickoff on Pac-12 Bay Area against UNLV. The Golden Bears and Rebels are set to meet for the first time in history on the football field.
calbears.com
Reunited In Berkeley
Different Basketball Paths Lead Alajiki, Okafor From Ireland To Cal. Sam Alajiki and ND Okafor's basketball journeys have taken many twists and turns since beginning in Dundalk, Ireland. It just so happens to be in Berkeley, California - 5,000 miles away from where those paths started - that the two...
