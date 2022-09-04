Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
thetigercu.com
How Clemson's receivers fared against Georgia Tech
On Monday night, the Tigers saw their wide receivers in live game action for the first time this season. The three receivers that saw the field early were sophomore Beaux Collins, senior Joseph Ngata, and junior E.J. Williams. Collins left his mark on the game early after reeling in a...
thetigercu.com
Clemson drops in week two AP rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
thetigercu.com
Dabo Swinney receives multi-year extension
Dabo Swinney is here to stay at Clemson for years to come. Clemson's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a contract extension for the Clemson football head coach on Thursday that keeps Swinney with the program through 2031. With the new deal, Swinney will make $10.5 million through the 2022...
thetigercu.com
Wes Goodwin impressed with Clemson's defensive showing in first game
Clemson’s defense put on a strong showing against Georgia Tech on Monday. In the off-season, there was speculation about how Wes Goodwin would step into this new role as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Goodwin answered those questions, holding the Yellow Jackets to 10 points and 237 total yards. After the...
thetigercu.com
Defense and special teams lead Clemson past Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but No. 4 Clemson did enough to defeat Georgia Tech on Monday night, walking away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 41-10 victory. Like last season, it was Clemson’s defense that dominated on Monday. Clemson held the Yellow Jackets to...
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban
The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei gets away with taunting after scoring touchdown
DJ Uiagalelei got away with some taunting after scoring a touchdown on Monday night. Uiagalelei scored late in the third quarter of Clemson’s opener to put his Tigers up 24-10 on Georgia Tech. DJ ran in a 9-yard touchdown on a QB draw from the shotgun. As he neared the end zone, he was staring at Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone, who was in pursuit. He continued to look at Stone well after scoring.
tonyspicks.com
Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
thetigercu.com
Clemson volleyball falls short in Clemson Invitational
Despite last week’s sweep, Clemson volleyball was unable to deliver at Jervey Gym in this past weekend’s Clemson Invitational. The Tigers started the tournament on Friday with a five set match against Jacksonville State. They were able to fight to take the second and fourth matches, but they eventually lost to the Gamecocks, 3-2.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 3 4A/5A Preview
Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
ESPN
Longtime former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Longtime former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover, who served in that role for 40 years, has died. He was 92. Hoover, nicknamed "Doc," died at his home Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school his father had watched Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech earlier in the evening of his death.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Country Club Hires Jessica Martin as Private Events Manager
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
FOX Carolina
City: Haywood Road closed while workers set pedestrian bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says Haywood Road will be closed while overnight workers set up the new Swamp Rabbit Trail pedestrian bridge. Haywood Road will be closed the night of Friday, Sept.. 9 from Halton Road to the new Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. A detour will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continues to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
