Idaho State Journal
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act,...
Idaho State Journal
Former Idaho representative
Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been justly sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 19-year old legislative intern. It is too bad that with so much prison time available, von Ehlinger cannot share some of it with Priscilla Giddings, a representative from White Bird who saw fit to make the intern’s name public on Facebook and in her weekly newsletter and then said “I think my intention is pure.” Giddings earned censure from the House. Also, maybe a few days could be spared for the cuckoos who brutally harassed and heckled the intern after she testified at a public hearing. And let’s remember some of Giddings’ Republican legislative cronies who attacked those who censured her. All of them would look stylish modeling orange jumpsuits.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Idaho State Journal
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
Idaho State Journal
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across...
Activist, winemaker among 10 victims of floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday afternoon’s crash. The other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. ...
One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Bear attacks woman and dog before being struck by vehicle
MEDFORD, Ore. — A woman in southern Oregon was attacked by a bear Monday night while she was in her back yard, police said. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Tuesday that officers responded to a bear attack report at about 8:40 p.m. Monday.
Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border
TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
