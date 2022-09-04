Read full article on original website
knpr
34 geological features in Nevada renamed to remove Indigenous slur
The names of 34 Nevada geological features will be renamed to remove an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur used against Indigenous women, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. A total of 650 features nationwide with sq— in the name will be renamed following a vote by the Board...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
Lombardo donates thousands of dollars, Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion groups
While Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo has shied away from using abortion as a campaigning message, his campaign expense reports show he has quietly supported anti-abortion groups. The post Lombardo donates thousands of dollars, Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion groups appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)
“I consider that the trash I pick up belongs in the NDOT trash cans since it is from their roads,” says Carolyn Usinger. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Usinger) “Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady,” Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. “Even the judge who convicted me. He said ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve seen you picking up trash.’”
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
Timeline: Telles and interaction with newspaper reporter Jeff German
A timeline of Robert Telles' career and interaction with reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, up to Wednesday's search of Telles' home in the west valley.
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
mynews4.com
Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
8newsnow.com
Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
County awards $120 million to create and preserve 3,100 affordable housing units
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County commissioners approved nearly $120 million in federal funding Tuesday that will create or rehabilitate about 3,100 units in efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. Many of the projects are aimed at housing for renters who earn between 50% to 60% of area median income, which Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller said is […] The post County awards $120 million to create and preserve 3,100 affordable housing units appeared first on Nevada Current.
Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Who wouldn’t like to have more energy, reduced swelling, improved immune function, better sleep? Those are just a few benefits from manual lymphatic drainage treatment and Mercedes Martinez learns more about the amazing technique with owner of Lymphatic Organic Raena O’neil and COO Heidi Ottero.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave. In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
University Police call for ‘critical labor shortage’ designation
Nevada’s University Police Services will be asking for a “critical labor shortage” designation at a meeting on Thursday with the Board of Regents.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
vegas24seven.com
Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill
WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
