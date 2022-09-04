ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
knpr

34 geological features in Nevada renamed to remove Indigenous slur

The names of 34 Nevada geological features will be renamed to remove an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur used against Indigenous women, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. A total of 650 features nationwide with sq— in the name will be renamed following a vote by the Board...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)

“I consider that the trash I pick up belongs in the NDOT trash cans since it is from their roads,” says Carolyn Usinger. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Usinger) “Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady,” Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. “Even the judge who convicted me. He said ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve seen you picking up trash.’”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Health
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleeds#Bayer#Blood Disorders#Genentech#Charity#Las Vegans#Nhf#The Nevada Chapter Of
mynews4.com

Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Nevada Current

County awards $120 million to create and preserve 3,100 affordable housing units

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County commissioners approved nearly $120 million in federal funding Tuesday that will create or rehabilitate about 3,100 units in efforts to address the affordable housing crisis.  Many of the projects are aimed at housing for renters who earn between 50% to 60% of area median income, which Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller said is […] The post County awards $120 million to create and preserve 3,100 affordable housing units appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Who wouldn’t like to have more energy, reduced swelling, improved immune function, better sleep? Those are just a few benefits from manual lymphatic drainage treatment and Mercedes Martinez learns more about the amazing technique with owner of Lymphatic Organic Raena O’neil and COO Heidi Ottero.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist

(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Wildfire Lake Mead Completes Renovation with Opening of Wild Grill

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD COMPLETES RENOVATION WITH OPENING OF WILD GRILL. The newly upgraded Wildfire Lake Mead completes its renovation by opening its Wild Grill. The property, located on East Lake Mead across from the newly developed Cadence community, also features an expanded casino, an STN Sportsbook, and free, convenient parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy