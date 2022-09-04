Read full article on original website
sunews.net
Rats with wings, or birds with heart?
Pigeons have one of the worst reputations in the world, commonly called “rats with wings.” The Municipal Code in Las Vegas refers to pigeons as “flying rats.” Other phrases like “public nuisance” and “pest” are thrown around casually, as though these animals are not important. With language like this used to describe pigeons for decades, it is no wonder that visitors and volunteers are shocked that we have over 50 adoptable pigeons here at Wild Friends.
Your first job: 8 News Now anchors tell their work stories
Our anchors worked jobs ranging from McDonald's to piano teacher to flower delivery to dishwasher. A Labor Day look at first jobs.
Timeline: Telles and interaction with newspaper reporter Jeff German
A timeline of Robert Telles' career and interaction with reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, up to Wednesday's search of Telles' home in the west valley.
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
963kklz.com
September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
First jobs of some Las Vegas leaders: A Labor Day look at work experience
A look at their first jobs before they became: the mayor of Las Vegas, a powerful union leader, a star actor-comedian, the top gaming regulator, a downtown casino magnate and the head of NDOT.
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
Eater
The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup
A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave. In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could...
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island Festival
Learning about different cultures is both fun and educational. While all cultures are fascinating, Hawaiian culture is exceptionally so. Thankfully, there's been a lot of Aloha in Henderson recently.
fb101.com
THE LONG-AWAITED AND MUCH-ANTICIPATED BODEGA BAGEL BY SONIA EL-NAWAL DEBUTS IN HENDERSON SEPTEMBER 6TH
Bagel lovers rejoice – Bodega Bagel opens in Henderson September 6th. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7am to 3pm on the corner of Eastern and St. Rose, the pop up turned brick and mortar from beloved Chef Sonia El-Nawal focuses on New York tastes with special twists from the Chef.
