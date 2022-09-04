ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

sunews.net

Rats with wings, or birds with heart?

Pigeons have one of the worst reputations in the world, commonly called “rats with wings.” The Municipal Code in Las Vegas refers to pigeons as “flying rats.” Other phrases like “public nuisance” and “pest” are thrown around casually, as though these animals are not important. With language like this used to describe pigeons for decades, it is no wonder that visitors and volunteers are shocked that we have over 50 adoptable pigeons here at Wild Friends.
KANAB, UT
news3lv.com

Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

Artists needed for utility box art project in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley. Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed. Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

