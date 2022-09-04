Read full article on original website
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Gets Final Season Ahead of ‘Testaments’ Spinoff
Good news for The Handmaid’s Tale fans: The Emmy-winning show has been renewed for a sixth and final season ahead of a new spinoff series. The news of season six, announced by The Hollywood Reporter, comes a week before the show’s season five debut, on Sept. 14. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller told the publication. The spinoff, meanwhile, set to air on Hulu, continues the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s tale, called The Testaments, and will still center within the Gilead universe. “I’ve been thinking about the end of this story since I read The Handmaid’s Tale the first time. It’s one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end,” Miller said. It is unclear if Handmaid’s star, Elisabeth Moss, will star in The Testaments, though her character, June Osborne, “is a part of” the story “but not central,” said Miller.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute
Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...
