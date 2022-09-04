Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Yale Scientists Discover That Light Accelerates Conductivity in Nature’s “Electric Grid”
There is a global web of tiny bacteria-generated nanowires in the soil and oceans that “breathe” by exhaling excess electrons, composing an intrinsic electrical grid for the natural world. In a new research study, Yale University scientists found that light is a surprising ally in fostering this electronic...
Nature.com
Observation of formation and local structures of metal-organic layers via complementary electron microscopy techniques
Metal-organic layers (MOLs) are highly attractive for application in catalysis, separation, sensing and biomedicine, owing to their tunable framework structure. However, it is challenging to obtain comprehensive information about the formation and local structures of MOLs using standard electron microscopy methods due to serious damage under electron beam irradiation. Here, we investigate the growth processes and local structures of MOLs utilizing a combination of liquid-phase transmission electron microscopy, cryogenic electron microscopy and electron ptychography. Our results show a multistep formation process, where precursor clusters first form in solution, then they are complexed with ligands to form non-crystalline solids, followed by the arrangement of the cluster-ligand complex into crystalline sheets, with additional possible growth by the addition of clusters to surface edges. Moreover, high-resolution imaging allows us to identify missing clusters, dislocations, loop and flat surface terminations and ligand connectors in the MOLs. Our observations provide insights into controllable MOL crystal morphology, defect engineering, and surface modification, thus assisting novel MOL design and synthesis.
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Nature.com
Merging morphological and genetic evidence to assess hybridization in Western Eurasian late Pleistocene hominins
Previous scientific consensus saw human evolution as defined by adaptive differences (behavioural and/or biological) and the emergence of Homo sapiens as the ultimate replacement of non-modern groups by a modern, adaptively more competitive group. However, recent research has shown that the process underlying our origins was considerably more complex. While archaeological and fossil evidence suggests that behavioural complexity may not be confined to the modern human lineage, recent palaeogenomic work shows that gene flow between distinct lineages (for example, Neanderthals, Denisovans, early H. sapiens) occurred repeatedly in the late Pleistocene, probably contributing elements to our genetic make-up that might have been crucial to our success as a diverse, adaptable species. Following these advances, the prevailing human origins model has shifted from one of near-complete replacement to a more nuanced view of partial replacement with considerable reticulation. Here we provide a brief introduction to the current genetic evidence for hybridization among hominins, its prevalence in, and effects on, comparative mammal groups, and especially how it manifests in the skull. We then explore the degree to which cranial variation seen in the fossil record of late Pleistocene hominins from Western Eurasia corresponds with our current genetic and comparative data. We are especially interested in understanding the degree to which skeletal data can reflect admixture. Our findings indicate some correspondence between these different lines of evidence, flag individual fossils as possibly admixed, and suggest that different cranial regions may preserve hybridization signals differentially. We urge further studies of the phenotype to expand our ability to detect the ways in which migration, interaction and genetic exchange have shaped the human past, beyond what is currently visible with the lens of ancient DNA.
Laser Beam Sends Electricity Nearly 100 Feet Through the Air
New research has found that electrical power can be transmitted wirelessly up to 100 feet using lasers.
Nature.com
Ultrafine nanoporous intermetallic catalysts by high-temperature liquid metal dealloying for electrochemical hydrogen production
Intermetallic compounds formed from non-precious transition metals are promising cost-effective and robust catalysts for electrochemical hydrogen production. However, the development of monolithic nanoporous intermetallics, with ample active sites and sufficient electrocatalytic activity, remains a challenge. Here we report the fabrication of nanoporous Co7Mo6 and Fe7Mo6 intermetallic compounds via liquid metal dealloying. Along with the development of three-dimensional bicontinuous open porosity, high-temperature dealloying overcomes the kinetic energy barrier, enabling the direct formation of chemically ordered intermetallic phases. Unprecedented small characteristic lengths are observed for the nanoporous intermetallic compounds, resulting from an intermetallic effect whereby the chemical ordering during nanopore formation lowers surface diffusivity and significantly suppresses the thermal coarsening of dealloyed nanostructure. The resulting ultrafine nanoporous Co7Mo6 exhibits high catalytic activity and durability in electrochemical hydrogen evolution reactions. This study sheds light on the previously unexplored intermetallic effect in dealloying and facilitates the development of advanced intermetallic catalysts for energy applications.
Phys.org
Scientists see spins in a 2D magnet
All magnets—from the simple souvenirs hanging on your refrigerator to the disks that give your computer memory to the powerful versions used in research labs—contain spinning quasiparticles called magnons. The direction one magnon spins can influence that of its neighbor, which affects the spin of its neighbor, and so on, yielding what are known as spin waves. Information can potentially be transmitted via spin waves more efficiently than with electricity, and magnons can serve as "quantum interconnects" that "glue" quantum bits together into powerful computers.
Phys.org
Mirror image molecules reveal drought stress in forests
Worldwide, plants emit about 100 million tons of monoterpenes into the atmosphere each year. These volatile organic molecules include many fragrances such as the molecule pinene—known for its pine fresh scent. Since these molecules are highly reactive and can form tiny aerosol particles that can grow into nuclei for clouds droplets. Natural emissions play an important role in our climate. Therefore, it is important for climate predictions to know how monoterpene emissions will change as temperatures rise.
natureworldnews.com
Electricity Plus Humidity Makes Green Hydrogen, Scientists Introduce New Discovery
Scientists have discovered a way to create hydrogen, or more precisely, green hydrogen, using only electricity and humidity. The paper claims that this "green hydrogen" is created by electrolyzing air humidity rather than conventional liquid water, which could make it possible to supply hydrogen fuel in dry and remote regions with little negative environmental impact, especially if renewable energy is used.
Nature.com
The role of structural parameters on efficiency and transparency of semi-transparent non-fullerene organic solar cell
Semitransparent organic solar cells have become attractive recently because of their photon harvesting in the near-infrared and ultraviolet range and passing in the visible light region. Semitransparent organic solar cells with ITO/ZnO/PBDB-T:ITIC/MoO3/Ag/MoO3 structure have been studied in this work and the effects of PBDB-T:ITIC active layer thicknesses and the transparent top electrode, MoO3/Ag/MoO3, thickness on the solar cell performance such as I-V characteristics, the power conversion efficiency, the average visible transmittance, and the color coordinates in the CIE color space are investigated. The drift"“diffusion model, including the density of exactions, and their displacement is used to model the devices. The model is examined with experimentally reported devices, where there is a very good agreement between them, then is applied to the new structures. The obtained results show that the average visible transmittance of more than 45% is achievable for these structures with reasonable power conversion efficiency.
Nature.com
Observation of antiferromagnetic correlations in an ultracold SU(N) Hubbard model
Mott insulators are paradigmatic examples of strongly correlated physics from which many phases of quantum matter with hard-to-explain properties emerge. Extending the typical SU(2) spin symmetry of Mott insulators to SU(N) is predicted to produce exotic quantum magnetism at low temperatures. In this work, we experimentally observe nearest-neighbour spin correlations in a SU(6) Hubbard model realized by ytterbium atoms in optical lattices. We study one-dimensional, two-dimensional square and three-dimensional cubic lattice geometries. The measured SU(6) spin correlations are enhanced compared with the SU(2) correlations, owing to strong Pomeranchuk cooling. The experimental data for a one-dimensional lattice agree qualitatively with our theoretical calculations, with an error of at most 30%, without any fitting parameters. Detailed comparison between theory and experiment allows us to infer the temperature to be the lowest achieved for a cold-atom Fermi"“Hubbard model. For three-dimensional lattices, the experiments reach entropies below the regime where our calculations converge, highlighting the importance of these experiments as quantum simulations.
Nature.com
Visualizing localized, radiative defects in GaAs solar cells
We have used a calibrated, wide-field hyperspectral imaging instrument to obtain absolute spectrally and spatially resolved photoluminescence images in high growth-rate, rear-junction GaAs solar cells from 300 to 77Â K. At the site of some localized defects scattered throughout the active layer, we report a novel, double-peak luminescence emission with maximum peak energies corresponding to both the main band-to-band transition and a band-to-impurity optical transition below the band gap energy. Temperature-dependent imaging reveals that the evolution of the peak intensity and energy agrees well with a model of free-to-bound recombination with a deep impurity center, likely a gallium antisite defect. We also analyzed the temperature dependence of the band-to-band transition within the context of an analytical model of photoluminescence and discuss the agreement between the modeling results and external device parameters such as the open circuit voltage of the solar cells over this broad temperature range.
Nature.com
Three scientists at the cutting edge of new energy solutions
Technology to produce, convert and store energy is central to these researchers’ efforts. Chris Woolston is a freelance journalist in Billings, Montana. Sandy Ong is a freelance writer based in Singapore. You have full access to this article via your institution. To meet global energy needs sustainably, countries must...
Phys.org
Engineering atomic antennas for quantum sensing
Jennifer Choy makes atom-size antennas. They bear no resemblance to the telescoping rod that transmits pop hits through a portable stereo. But functionally, they're similar. They're quantum sensors, picking up tiny electromagnetic signals and relaying them in a way we can measure. How tiny a signal? A quantum sensor could...
California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses...
Benzinga
Infinitum Copper Announces Geophysical Interpretation Reveals Strong, Untested, Conductive Anomalies at La Adelita Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. INFIINUMF ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the first phase of the current exploration program at its flagship La Adelita project in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. Exploration activities in 2022 have resulted in the discovery of three significant showings, including a previously announced trench at Las Trancas zone that returned 9.15 metres (m) of 16.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 1.90% copper and 3.50 g/t silver (see Figure 1 and News Release April 13, 2022). The current geophysical interpretation has revealed several strongly anomalous results which will be the focus of the next phase of diamond drilling.
Researchers Use X-Rays to Turn Plastic Into Diamonds — Seriously
In efforts to create more ethically-sourced options in the diamond market, lab-grown diamonds have been on the rise in recent years. But now there’s a new way of creating diamonds in a lab: by using laser beams to recycle plastic into diamonds — more specifically, nanodiamonds. But what are nanodiamonds exactly?
Phys.org
Juicy research unearths new genome within the tomato family
Hidden beneath the delicate, red skin and juicy flesh of a tomato is a wealth of nutrients and genetic makeup. With recent research on the first genome of a species in the tomatillo tribe (part of the tomato family), we now have a better idea of how this vital plant family came to be.
Nature.com
Non-relativistic molecular modified shifted Morse potential system
A shifted Morse potential model is modified to fit the study of the vibrational energies of some molecules. Using a traditional technique/methodology, the vibrational energy and the un-normalized radial wave functions were calculated for the modified shifted Morse potential model. The condition that fits the modified potential for molecular description were deduced together with the expression for the screening parameter. The vibrational energies of SiC, NbO, CP, PH, SiF, NH and Cs2 molecules were computed by inserting their respective spectroscopic constants into the calculated energy equation. It was shown that the calculated results for all the molecules agreement perfectly with the experimental RKR values. The present potential performs better than Improved Morse and Morse potentials for cesium dimer. Finally, the real Morse potential model was obtained as a special case of the modified shifted potential.
