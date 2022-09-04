Read full article on original website
Can a Sports Illiterate Boise Woman Tackle Fantasy Football?
Like a sixth sense, football fans instinctively know tomorrow, September 8, is opening day for the 2022 NFL season. But how did yours truly know? I sought the wisdom of my pigskin-lovin' husband. Born in the mid-'80s on the Southside of Chicago, my football fandom was practically betrothed to 'Da'...
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are home underdogs and a popular bet to lose on Thursday vs. Buffalo
Are you tired of seeing that phrase today? Me too. But no matter how overused it is throughout the day, the phrase is a fact — the Buffalo Bills and defending champion Los Angeles Rams are breaking the seal tonight on the 2022 NFL season. The Bills will enter...
LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener
Thursday night football is back, baby. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night. The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their...
