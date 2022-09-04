Read full article on original website
RECAP: Rascon Dominates on Road in Opener of Final Series
EASTLAKE, Ohio – Bodi Rascon(pronounced: RASS-kohn) led the Fort Wayne TinCaps to victory, 6-5, over the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening at Classic Park. The southpaw matched his professional career-high in strikeouts with six in six innings of one-run ball and didn't walk a batter. Rascon earned his first High-A win.
RECAP: Contreras Ends His Season with Gem
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 3-2, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday afternoon, despite the performance of starter Efraín Contreras in his final outing of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander posted his longest start since September 2, 2019,...
