EASTLAKE, Ohio – Bodi Rascon(pronounced: RASS-kohn) led the Fort Wayne TinCaps to victory, 6-5, over the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening at Classic Park. The southpaw matched his professional career-high in strikeouts with six in six innings of one-run ball and didn't walk a batter. Rascon earned his first High-A win.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO