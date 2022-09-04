ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: September 8

Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.
OTB 1-on-1: Jared Verse, The King of the Bayou

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse acclimated himself to the national stage quite nicely. His primetime debut vs. LSU included two sacks and a blocked kick to help the Seminoles defeat the Tigers in New Orleans 24-23. Verse, dubbed by Trey Rowland as The King of the Bayou, joins Rowland...
College Football Playoff expansion: Dates revealed for 12-team bracket if possible start in 2025

The College Football Playoff committee approved expansion to 12 teams upon the expiration of the current contract, set through 2025 with four teams in the postseason. However, if the commissioners can get together and change things around, as in get started in 2025 instead, rather than 2026, the possible dates were revealed. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd gave an inside look as to how the playoff schedule would look in 2025, starting with the four first round games in the bracket.
