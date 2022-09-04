Read full article on original website
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Protest at U.W.-Oshkosh over outsourcing proposal
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Professors, staff and students protested around the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus Tuesday, calling on administrators to reverse plans to outsource about 100 jobs. Nearly two dozen people protested UWO’s proposal to outsource custodial and ground services to a Tennessee-based company. University officials cited the pandemic and...
Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jail. Authorities spent hours driving through fields and searching areas around the jail but their search came up empty. Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee,...
