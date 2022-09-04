ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

bobscaping.com

‘Landmark’ climate law turns up the power on Pa. solar, wind, hydropower energy projects

Today’s story by Laura Legere in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette trumpets “Green energy is bracing for growth.”. Solar, wind, hydropower and energy storage industries are major beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, which analysts expect will cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels. Paul Jacob, CEO of Boston-based Rye Development, which has a pipeline of 10 hydropower projects scheduled to be built on existing locks and dams on the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers, said one of the most important aspects of the bill is its far horizon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Preserving the radical history of Pennsylvania’s bootleg coal miners

The Prohibition-era bootleggers who illegally manufactured and sold alcohol from 1920-1933 are favorite characters to historians and the American public. Much less widely known, however, are the stories of America’s bootleg coal miners, workers in Pennsylvania coal towns during the same era who asserted their right to survive exploitative conditions by mining coal in their communities and selling it themselves, even if the land and the coal were owned by huge corporations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
#Fracking#Water Wells#Water Pollution#Drinking Water#Pure Water
bobscaping.com

Proposed Landfill Leachate Evaporator: 45,000 gallons per day

Pa. DEP held 2 public hearings last week about a plan by a Westmoreland County landfill to build a gas-fired leachate evaporator (data sheet PDF). Environmentalists and nearby residents testified about their concerns, pointing out that the landfill accepts solid fracking waste that can contain radioactive materials. “The leachate evaporator...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company

WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
labelandnarrowweb.com

Apex International breaks ground on new PA manufacturing facility

Apex International, a supplier of anilox rolls, sleeves, glue sets, and metering products, held a celebratory groundbreaking to mark the commencement of construction on its new Pennsylvania manufacturing facility. The new facility is located in the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township, PA and will be replace the existing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys

Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
bobscaping.com

Childhood Cancer Study near Fracking in S.W. Pennsylvania

On Wednesday October 5, 2022 community members and reporters are invited to hear about the progress that has been made and ask questions about the Childhood Cancer Study being conducted by researchers at PITT. Center for Coalfield Justice (CCJ) hosts meeting. CCJ will host a panel discussion with the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

