DAVIS, Calif. – After capturing the first win in the Austin Pile era against Bellarmine on Sunday, the Aggies with a quick turnaround, lost Monday morning's non-conference match against Indiana University by a score of 0-2. UC Davis came out aggressive this match and outpaced the Hoosiers in shots by a margin of 21-11 as well as shots on goal with a 7-4 advantage. Even with quality looks and two shots on goal a piece by Zoe Mohrman, and Grace Austin, the Aggies just couldn't get the ball to bounce there way as they move to 1-3 in the 2022 season.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO