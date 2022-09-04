ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls

College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
247Sports

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Packers#Cbs Sports#Wagers#American Football#Nfl Week 1#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert

Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
247Sports

Nerds Predicting Interesting SEC Games

I poured another cup of coffee and began one of my head-clearing office stall walks, finding myself approaching the spacious Almost Perfect Picks Department suite. I noticed some of the Nerds hanging around in the hallway between the War Room, where their work was done, and the Break Room, where they had picked up Little Debbies and Diet Dr Peppers.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

DL Ken Talley transfers to Michigan State

Former Penn State defensive lineman Ken Talley has a new home, and it is in the Big Ten. Talley, who graduated from Philadelphia Northeast in the spring, announced he is committed to Michigan State. Talley arrived at Penn State in the late summer, and a few weeks later he went...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to 2024's No. 1 edge Elijah Rushing

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer from 2024 five-star edge Elijah Rushing. The prospect from Tucson, Ariz., Salpointe Catholic added the Cardinals to his quickly growing list of offers on Thursday. 247Sports lists the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing as the No. 1 edge in the country and the No. 15 overall...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU Football as high as No. 16 on a ballot for the AP Top 25

Florida State, which is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2016 after a thrilling 24-23 victory over LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., still resides outside of the Associated Press Top 25, which was updated and released on Tuesday prior to Week 2 college football action.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

NFL Vols: Former Tennessee players on season-opening rosters

The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night and Week 1 comes Sunday and Monday, and there will be plenty of former Tennessee players looking to have big seasons and lead their teams to success. After rosters and practice squads were finalized following the conclusion of the preseason, there are currently 27 former Vols on NFL rosters – 22 are active and five are practice-squad players. Some are with new teams, others are in more prominent roles and there are five rookies, too, after Tennessee had its best NFL Draft since 2017.
NFL
247Sports

Red Wave Report Podcast: Fresno State vs Oregon State preview

The Fresno State football season kicked off last week and now the Bulldogs already have a marquee Week 2 matchup versus Oregon State. BarkBoard.com's Red Wave Report Podcast is here to review the Bulldogs' Week 1 performance, preview this week's game against the Beavers, and reacts to the Mountain West action in Week 1 plus what's to come in Week 2.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Oklahoma commit Joshua Bates receives All-American Bowl jersey

Going into his high school years, Oklahoma commit Joshua Bates had the lofty goal of doing some things no one in the southern region of Colorado had ever accomplished before. Securing a roster spot on the All-American Bowl roster was a big item on that to-do list. Getting recruited to a major Power Five program was another.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy