The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night and Week 1 comes Sunday and Monday, and there will be plenty of former Tennessee players looking to have big seasons and lead their teams to success. After rosters and practice squads were finalized following the conclusion of the preseason, there are currently 27 former Vols on NFL rosters – 22 are active and five are practice-squad players. Some are with new teams, others are in more prominent roles and there are five rookies, too, after Tennessee had its best NFL Draft since 2017.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO