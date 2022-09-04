Read full article on original website
Related
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goodwill: Belleville (best bet) Yuhas: Belleville (best bet) Walled Lake Western at White Lake Lakeland. Goricki: Western. Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Lakeland.
Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (AP) — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun.As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint."I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas or what it's like to turn on the ignition and what it's like to operate a steering wheel," Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets."Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left," Swanson said. "He's doin' it!"Bernstein, who is seeking reelection in November, doesn't let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He's run more than 20 marathons."My whole life, I've loved making people's dreams come true," the sheriff said. "I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here."
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New doctors want abortion training, struggle under regulations
Students and in-training physicians say they are looking to other states for medical abortion education they need to do their jobs and finish their degrees. Medical schools, meanwhile, are doing what they can to link the students with that training. Shreekari Tadepalli began her final year in medical school at Ohio State thinking of how […] The post New doctors want abortion training, struggle under regulations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SBLive Michigan Power 25 Week 2 Football Rankings
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Cedar Springs Ranking rationale: Catholic Central already looks like the best team in the state, and now it comes home for the first time to face a Cedar Springs team that has yet to score this season. This is ...
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
Comments / 0