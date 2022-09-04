Read full article on original website
After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice
Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”
The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)
Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reunites Singer With Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell
Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. Col. Sanders and Bill Gates both had business failures early in their career. Joe Biden had several presidential runs derail. And Jennifer Hudson finished seventh in Season 3 of American Idol. But the EGOT winner hasn’t let that misstep hold her down, and apparently isn’t holding any grudges. She’ll kick off the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 12 by reuniting with American Idol judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since that memorable 2004 season. The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday. The new...
Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Got Medically Certified
Celebrity power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently became certified in first aid and emergency medical care.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
WATCH: Kane Brown Makes VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform
Kane Brown brought country music to the 2022 Video Music Awards—and made history as the first male artist of the genre to do it!. Brown performed his brand new single, "Grand," which was also up for the Song of the Summer Award, live on the Toyota stage in Fort Lee, New Jersey on Sunday night.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Former Coach Nick Jonas Gave Camila Cabello Hilarious Advice About Blake Shelton
Former 'The Voice' coaches Nick Jonas and Shakira shared advice for newcomer Camila Cabello, who joins the competition in season 22.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Justin Bieber Cancels Tour Dates After Returning Onstage: Paralyzing Illness Back?
To focus on his health, Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. Arond 70 songs will be affected. The Canadian pop musician revealed in June that he would be canceling a series of performances and appearances due to his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome and the paralysis of half of his face. The next month, Justin announced he would resume the tour with a concert in Lucca, Italy on July 31 before continuing with the remaining scheduled performances.
Maneskin Lose Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Maneskin have lost the Best New Artist award at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The group was the only true rock artist nominated for the category — they were up against other musicians including Gayle, Seventeen, Latto, Baby Keem and Dove Cameron, who ended up winning the title this year. Olivia Rodrigo took home the award last year. The most recent rock artist to win the category was Avenged Sevenfold in 2006.
20 Years After Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Simon Cowell Will Present Her With a Star on the Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson was supposed to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. But when COVID delayed those plans, the ceremony was pushed to this month, which brings a little serendipity to this moment: September 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson’s win on the very first edition of “American Idol.” Clarkson will be celebrating with close friends on Hollywood Blvd. as she receives the honor on Sept. 19. The global superstar has been surrounded by much of the same team for the entirety of her two-decade career — from her lawyer to her music director, Jason...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Miley Cyrus is ‘No Longer on Speaking Terms’ With Billy Ray Cyrus
The former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus has recently decided to end communication with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus during his ongoing divorce from Tish Cyrus. It’s been reported that they’ve had a falling out and even unfollowed each other on social media. Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus...
Adele's Emmy Win Makes Her One Award Away From EGOT Status: Here's How She Can Win The Last
Adele is one award away from achieving EGOT status!. Thanks to "Adele: One Night Only," the British songstress now belongs to the list of artists who are waiting for the remaining entertainment award to be included on the coveted EGOT roster. With the current trajectory of Adele's career - the...
