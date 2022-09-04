Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s...
SB Nation
The Cavs are an NBA Finals contender with Donovan Mitchell trade now and in future
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the most pleasant surprise in the NBA last season until the weight of injuries sent their playoff dreams down the tubes. After owning the NBA’s second worst cumulative record over the three seasons that followed LeBron James’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs were on-fire to start the 2021-2022 campaign, taking the Eastern Conference’s third best record into the All-Star break (which was actually 70 percent of the way through the season).
Report: Members of Knicks believe their offers for Donovan Mitchell were better than Cavs’ final package
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of their biggest moves in years by completing a stunning trade for guard Donovan Mitchell. To get the deal done, the Cavs shipped away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. For much of the offseason,...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?
The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks. Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
NBA・
'This is your time. Embrace being on this stage': NBA All-Star Bradley Beal insists he 'couldn't be more proud' of his friend Frances Tiafoe as the pair celebrate together courtside at the US Open following his quarterfinal victory
Movie stars, athletes, musicians and more have been spotted in attendance throughout the US Open, but Wednesday's quarterfinal was more than just another match for one celebrity in particular. Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beale was in the stands to cheer on his close friend Frances Tiafoe, who stunned the crowd...
NBA・
