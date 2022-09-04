Read full article on original website
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
WBKO
White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback. White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” said Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.
whopam.com
Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center
A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
wnky.com
BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
rewind943.com
Clarksville Gas & Water crews spend summer repairing lines, preparing for new water plant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Besides regular summer maintenance, Clarksville Gas & Water crews have spent the summer working to repair broken lines due to accidents. Last week, one of the emergency repairs involved a crash in which a driver hit an exposed gas line off of Tylertown Road.
wcluradio.com
Dollar General negotiations continue with judicial center board
GLASGOW — Negotiations continue between the Dollar General Corporation and a local judicial center project development board to secure a portion of property along West Main Street. Members of the PDB met last week and voted to authorize negotiations on an option agreement for purchase of the property at...
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
k105.com
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
wnky.com
WKU student and aspiring meterologist goes viral on Tik Tok
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A student at Western Kentucky University, who is also an aspiring meteorologist, has gone viral on social media. Freshman Hunter Lee has over 100,000 likes and nearly one million views on a video he posted at the first Western football game. It had rained during the game, and Hunter said he wanted to capture the moment.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
wnky.com
Kentucky Downs hosts 7 days of races
FRANKLIN, Ky. – This September Kentucky downs is open and holding a 7 day series of races, right in Franklin, Kentucky. This September is also the second anniversary of the Mint Gaming Hall here in the bluegrass, so this weekend has been full of excitement for both entities. It’s...
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
wnky.com
Traveling nurse pleading for community’s help in finding lost dog
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A traveling nurse stationed in Bowling Green is pleading for the community’s help in finding her dog Norah. Norah went missing on August 2 from the tattoo shop on the 31 W Bypass. The last alleged sightings were near Lampkin Park and Glen Lily Road this past week. Some said a tall man accompanied her.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway
A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
