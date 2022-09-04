Amariesse Carmargo and Madison Priess both had six kills to lead Carpinteria to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. “The team made some major strides in their play tonight,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said. “We made calculated moves and made plays look easy, which is what we have been working on. In our last match, our in-system play looked like we were in a mosh pit. Tonight it was like a synchronized ballet and it was a beautiful sight to see.”

