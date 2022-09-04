Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Strong Team Effort Carries Dos Pueblos to Sweep Over Rio Mesa
Chloe Hoffman had 16 kills, five digs and an ace as Dos Pueblos swept Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, Thursday in a Channel League match at home. Many other contributions went into the win, including Malia Brofferio’s 15 digs, four kills, three aces and block, and Halle Rillie’s 29 assists, seven digs, four kills, two aces and a block.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Dos Pueblos Looks to Make A.J. Pateras a Winner in His Return to Ventura
A.J. Pateras returns to his old stomping grounds on Friday night as he takes his Dos Pueblos football team into Larrabee Stadium to face Ventura High School in a Channel League game. Pateras was a standout football player at Ventura and coached there for several years before taking his first...
Noozhawk
Reinforced SBCC Women’s Lineup Falls at Canyons
SANTA CLARITA -- After playing without a significant chunk of its lineup the previous week, the SBCC women's volleyball team was back at full strength on Wednesday at Canyons, but wasn't unable to keep up with the Cougars in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 defeat. "We were excited to have our...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Wins over Oxnard; San Marcos Sophomore Pair Medal Against Bishop Diego
Lauren Fitzgerald and Ella Arce shared medalist honors with 43s to lead Santa Barbara to a 225-280 win Thursday over Oxnard in a Channel League match at River Ridge Golf Course. Fitzgerald, a junior, birdied hole 4, and senior Arce parred holes 3, 5 and 6. Dons freshman Sage Malmsten...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Amariesse Carmargo, Madison Priess Lead Carpinteria to Sweep over Fillmore
Amariesse Carmargo and Madison Priess both had six kills to lead Carpinteria to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. “The team made some major strides in their play tonight,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said. “We made calculated moves and made plays look easy, which is what we have been working on. In our last match, our in-system play looked like we were in a mosh pit. Tonight it was like a synchronized ballet and it was a beautiful sight to see.”
Noozhawk
Natasha Gill Sweeps to Lead San Marcos to a 12-6 Win Over Santa Barbara
San Marcos’ two-time Channel League singles champion Natasha Gill swept her three sets Thursday to help the Royals beat Channel League rival Santa Barbara 12-6. The sweep included a 6-4 win over the Dons’ No. 1 singles player, Nicole Buist. “Nicole did a great job at keeping the...
Noozhawk
Sage Thorne-Thomsen Provides Big Lift for Bishop Diego in 5-Set Win Over La Reina
Bishop Diego got an inspiring performance from Sage Thorne-Thomsen to help lift the Cardinals to a five-set win over La Reina in a Tri-Valley League girls volleyball opener on Thursday at the Brick House Gym. Thorne-Thomas served seven of the team's 13 aces and also stepped in at the setter...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos’ Brody Luke Scores Four Goals in Loss to Arroyo Grande
Dos Pueblos senior Brody Luke led the team with four goals, but the Chargers fell to visiting Arroyo Grande 14-9 Thursday in a non-league match. Following back-to-back penalties against Jaden Moore in a first period won by Arroyo Grande 7-4, the Chargers settled down and held the Eagles to seven goals the rest of the way, DP coach Chris Parrish said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Noozhawk
Chelsi Ramirez, Sagarika Manian Lead Dos Pueblos Golf; Providence Girls Tennis Wins
Chelsi Ramirez and Sagarika Manian shared medalist honors by each shooting 38 at Glen Annie Golf Course to lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 233-318 nonleague win over Bishop Diego on a hot and humid Wednesday. "It is not easy to stay composed out on the golf...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Water Polo Invitational Draws Elite Field for 3 Days of Competition
Santa Barbara High School boys water polo coach Mark Walsh said the quality of players and teams in this weekend’s Santa Barbara Invitational is like “college men playing in high school.”. A 24-team field that includes many of the top programs in the state and a high-level program...
Noozhawk
Brody Luke’s Perfect Shooting, Dos Pueblos’ Defense Lead to 17-6 Win in Channel Opener
Brody Luke shot 100 percent from the field, putting away 10 goals on 10 shots, and the Dos Pueblos defense held Rio Mesa to three goals in three periods as the Chargers rolled to to a 17-6 victory in a Channel League boys water polo opener on Wednesday. "Senior Cody...
Noozhawk
Steven B. Engles of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
On September 6, 2022, Steven B. Engles passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, California, where he began competitive swimming at age 7. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High School freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Music Clubs Struggle to Find a Groove Since Reopening After Pandemic
After being closed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant and entertainment businesses in downtown Santa Barbara are fully open and operating once again — but not at the levels they were before the pandemic. Gail Hansen is a co-owner of SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara,...
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
Noozhawk
Screen Goes Dark for Good at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In
Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.
Noozhawk
Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave
Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Search for Hiker Missing on Gaviota Trail Now in 3rd Day
For a third straight day, dozens of searchers were continuing to comb the rugged terrain below Gaviota Peak on Tuesday for any sign of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli. The 29-year-old Ventura man was last seen Sunday afternoon when he parted ways with his girlfriend on the Trespass Trail, a challenging 3-mile trek that starts just north of the Gaviota Tunnel and ends in a stunning viewpoint overlooking the ocean.
Noozhawk
2340 Varley St, Summerland, CA 93067
One of Summerland's oldest homes on a large corner lot zoned 10-R-2 and bordered by streets on 3 sides. The location is very private and yet close to the center of Summerland. The property has many nice features including some ocean views, and proximity to local shopping, restaurants, wine tasting and beach. Options include restoration of the current residence or creating a completely new vibe. Owner needs 24 hour notice to show.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County’s Heat Wave Expected to Last Until Weekend
There won’t be relief from the scorching heat until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. “Basically we’re looking at this heat wave of above-normal temperatures continuing all the way through Friday,” said meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Santa Barbara County...
Noozhawk
How to Keep Harsh Weather From Playing Havoc With Your Yard
Contrary to what many may believe, severe weather doesn’t just beat up on the other guy. Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard. That doesn’t mean you’ll have to watch your house reduced to briquettes by a wildfire or flooding test your home’s capacity for flotation. But your yard may lose some of its curb appeal if you let nature take its course and you experience events like drought, flooding, hail, high winds, or other uninvited elements.
Comments / 0