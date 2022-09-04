ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Craig Gold Leaving CBS 6 Albany: Who Is the WRGB Meteorologist?

Craig Gold surprised CBS 6 viewers in Albany by announcing his departure from the station. He’s not only leaving WRGB, but he’s also retiring from broadcasting. While there are still some months before he says farewell to an 18-year-long career, the meteorologist has cited his family among the reasons he came to this decision. Albany residents want to know more about their favorite weatherman’s background and family. They also want to know where he is heading and if he will remain in Albany. Find out more about this meteorologist before his exit from WRGB CBS 6 in this Craig Gold wiki.
ALBANY, NY
Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
New Paltz, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
ALBANY, NY
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy woman rescued after fall into gorge

New York State Police at Richfield Springs assisted Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker on September 3, around 5 p.m., who had fallen from a waterfall into a gorge. The hiker was a woman 32, from Troy.
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns

Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

