Queens, NY

247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: September 8

Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.
MLB
Dave Minnich, tough-as-nails WSU running back and former Marine, dies at 48

DAVE MINNICH, FAMED for leading the Cougs onto the field holding the American flag for the first Washington State football game after 9/11, and helping power the Cougs to their third 10-win season in WSU history at the time, has died. Minnich died at Westerly Hospital on Sunday in Westerly, R.I., according to Gaffney Funeral Home. He was 48. No cause of death was given.
PULLMAN, WA
