Coming off a huge win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State will be back in action Saturday as the Buckeyes host Arkansas State at Ohio Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network). The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press media poll and, despite taking a 21-10 win over the Fighting Irish, they dropped to No. 3 in this week’s poll. (Some of that had to do with previous No. 3 Georgia rolling to a 49-3 win over then-No. 11 Oregon. The Bulldogs moved up to second in both the AP and coaches polls.)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO