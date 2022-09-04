ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Game Data: Ohio State looks to build off big win by hosting Arkansas State

Coming off a huge win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame, Ohio State will be back in action Saturday as the Buckeyes host Arkansas State at Ohio Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network). The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press media poll and, despite taking a 21-10 win over the Fighting Irish, they dropped to No. 3 in this week’s poll. (Some of that had to do with previous No. 3 Georgia rolling to a 49-3 win over then-No. 11 Oregon. The Bulldogs moved up to second in both the AP and coaches polls.)
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Arkansas State week

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books. Ohio State passed its first test to open the new year, although some would argue not with flying colors, defeating a top-10 team in Notre Dame 21-10. While it wasn't a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray players and...
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Ohio State men's basketball schedule complete with Big Ten release

The Big Ten Conference has finalized the men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The schedule was released as part of a show today on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State had previously finalized its nonconference schedule. We have the full schedule listed below. Exact start times and television designations for most of the games will be finalized at a later date.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Thurs(Day): 'We have to be able to run the football when they know we are going to'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was willing to go away from his comfort zone last Saturday night against Notre Dame. With the Buckeyes trailing 10-7 at halftime, they relied on their running game in the second half and because of that -- along with a strong defense -- they emerged with a 21-10 victory. Day was asked about the importance of OSU having a reliable running game on his Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury 'not a long-term thing,' coach Ryan Day says

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that the injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "not a long-term thing" and that the Buckeyes hope to have the former 5-star recruit available against Arkansas State on Saturday. Smith-Njigba left this past weekend's win over Notre Dame with the injury; 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the Rockwall (Texas) product injured his hamstring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BH: One Love | 'Money game' winner

** MVP …or MVC … Everyone who has anything to do with football watched Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Saturday night. College sources. Pro sources. Family members. Everybody wanted to talk about the game with their trusty Bucknuts staff member friend. One veteran coaching source is always...
COLUMBUS, OH
