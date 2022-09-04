Read full article on original website
Oregon's defensive line looking to get back on track against Eastern Washington
Oregon's defensive line took some early season hits against Georgia in week one. Not only did the Bulldogs have no issue accumulating 132 yards on the ground and plenty more on screens or end around, but the Ducks also lost potential starting tackle Popo Aumavae. The Ducks' defensive line is...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Oregon's rotation at running back still being sorted out
The Oregon Ducks will continue to iron out its details on the offensive and defensive side of the football, and week two against Eastern Washington will present another chance to see where the Ducks are after a week of practice. One position group that saw a lot of players see the field in week one vs Georgia was running back. The Ducks used all five scholarship running backs on its roster, and could that carry over to this week?
Georgia football strength staff celebrates first home game of the 2022 season
With Georgia set to play in its 2022 season home opener against Samford, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. This time, Bulldogs' strength staff members Scott Sinclai, and...
Casey Rogers says home debut an opportunity to show team's true identity
Saturday will bring Puddles' first motorcycle ride of the calendar year. Fans will pack Autzen Stadium after a long break too, as football returns to Eugene for the 2022 season. That early season optimism may not be as prevalent as most years though. A 49-3 blowout loss in Atlanta won't...
Georgia vs Samford: How to watch, listen, stream the game
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Samford in Athens in the 2022 season home opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the non-conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Meet the class: Blake Purchase commitment bumps Oregon to No. 1 in the Pac-12
Recruiting has continued to flourish at Oregon under first-time head coach Dan Lanning. After landing five verbal commitments in August, the Ducks have landed two in the first week of September. Four-star DL A'Mauri Washington was the first to commit, and four-star LB Blake Purchase pulled the trigger late on...
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Fresno State's Offense
Sitting at 1-0 for the first time since the 2015 season, the Oregon State football team will look to keep its early-season momentum rolling on Saturday when it makes its first road trip of the year. The Beavers head south for a matchup against Fresno State, the West Division favorite in the Mountain West, in search of their first-ever win at the Bulldogs’ home field.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
Clemson football vs. Furman: What to watch
After a short turnaround following a Labor Day night victory in their season opener, the Clemson Tigers will return to Death Valley for their 2022 home opener when they host the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. On Monday, Clemson...
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson starter is coming
247Sports' Brandon Marcello thinks freshman Cade Klubnik will soon replace DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson's starting quarterback, and explains why that's not necessarily a knock on Uiagalelei's talent.
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
