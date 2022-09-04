Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
uttylerpatriots.com
UT Tyler Women's Soccer Looks to Stay Hot at Home
The UT Tyler women's soccer team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018, making for the best start in the Division II era for the program. The Patriots have outscored their first three opponents of 2022 by a 13-to-2 margin and are outshooting their opposition by an 84-to-14 total. UT Tyler leads the Lone Star Conference with an average of 4.33 goals per game and have seen 15 different players record a point so far in 2022.
uttylerpatriots.com
LSC Crossover Provides Stiff Test for UT Tyler Volleyball
The UT Tyler volleyball program returned to it's form established in the Spring of 2021 season and the 2021 season at last weekend's OBU Fall Tournament, finishing the event with a 3-1 record with wins over Arkansas Tech, Newman and Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Patriots posted a .220 team hitting percentage between the four matches and averaged 14.73 kills per set. UT Tyler elevated it's level of play throughout the weekend, culminating in a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the first match of the year against a Lone Star Conference foe, albeit it in a match marked as a non-conference tilt.
uttylerpatriots.com
Patriots Overwhelm McPherson College With Seven First Half Goals
TYLER, TEXAS.- The University of Texas at Tyler women's soccer team scored seven first half goals against an overmatched McPherson College side to win by a 7-0 final tally on Monday afternoon. The Patriots are now 3-0 for the first time in the Division II era, and have opened up...
KLTV
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
KTRE
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No.2 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
uttylerpatriots.com
UT Tyler Men's Basketball Welcomes 13 New Additions to 2022-23 Roster
TYLER, TEXAS – The University of Texas at Tyler men's basketball program is proud to welcome 13 new additions to the 2022-23 roster. The Patriots added six individuals with Division I experience, three junior college transfers, a Division II transfer from within the Lone Star Conference, and three true freshman over the course of the offseason. UT Tyler went 16-10 last season and received their first national ranking as a Division II program back on Dec. 15th after appearing at no. 25 in the D2SIDA Men's Basketball National Media Poll.
East Texas News
‘Dogs make it two in a row
The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs established a strong halftime lead and finished with a 49-22 win against the Elkhart Elks on Friday. Corrigan’s offense found its rhythm and never looked back, as Elkhart pulled off some early highlights in the passing game that kept it close only in the first half.
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends. The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day […]
KLTV
Man escapes injury after colliding with train at Tyler crossing
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy
Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
Movies in the Park to return to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings. Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall: Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio (2018), […]
Host Your Own Rodeo at this Huge Ranch for Sale in Athens, Texas
Many in East Texas are excited for the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. While we wait for arguably the best show on television, let's take a moment and dream of owning a ranch that could give us that Yellowstone vibe every day. While this ranch in Athens isn't surrounded by mountainous peaks, it does offer A LOT of land with an arena you could host your own professional rodeo in.
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
inforney.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Smith, Cherokee counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Smith and northwestern Cherokee counties. The National Weather Service issued the warning in effect until 10:15 a.m. to include the cities of Tyler, Arp, Bullard, Jacksonville and Whitehouse. At 9:20 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Arp or Whitehouse, moving...
Texas man dies after possible drowning at Lake Palestine, officials say
His family said he had been drinking.
KLTV
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
