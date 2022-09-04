ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
NBC Washington

Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run

A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
DC News Now

Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
WUSA9

Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m. Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious...
NewsBreak
WJLA

1 dead, 2 injured in Labor Day shootings across DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate Labor Day shootings across the District. D.C. police said they first responded to a firehouse in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast for a shooting victim around 1:35 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified Tuesday as Terrell Felder, 31, of no fixed address, was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.
WUSA9

Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement

WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
WUSA9

2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
mocoshow.com

23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).

Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WUSA9

Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
Daily Voice

DC Police Offer $25k Reward For Information On Homicide Suspect

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000, as they seek the suspect in a recent fatal shooting, officials said. On September 5, officials arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., where they found 31-year-old Terrell Felder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
fox5dc.com

Body found in burned car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned out vehicle Monday in Northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Nicholson Street just after 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. After the flames were extinguished investigators found the body inside. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. It...
