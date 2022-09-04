Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Related
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in connection with shooting of 14-year-old in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a car involved in a shooting in Northwest, D.C. that left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Monday night along the 1700 block of 7th Street in the Shaw neighborhood. Nearby officers responded to the scene...
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Saturday night, and a 26 year-old man...
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
Call for D.C. Youth Curfew Enforcement Grows
As Prince George’s County renews its enforcement of a juvenile curfew due to increased criminal activity among young people this weekend, some D.C. residents say the same should be done in the city. The post Call for D.C. Youth Curfew Enforcement Grows appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Police Need Help Locating Suspect Who Shot Juvenile Multiple Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department’s Sixth District Detectives are asking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Man walks across power lines to avoid police in Washington, D.C.
A man believed to have a gun attempted to escape police by climbing across power lines in Northwest Washington, D.C.
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m. Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
1 dead, 2 injured in Labor Day shootings across DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate Labor Day shootings across the District. D.C. police said they first responded to a firehouse in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast for a shooting victim around 1:35 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified Tuesday as Terrell Felder, 31, of no fixed address, was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement
WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Police: Multiple shootings reported in DC on Labor Day
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three of the shootings were reported within a short period with a fourth happened hours later. Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped...
DC Police Offer $25k Reward For Information On Homicide Suspect
D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000, as they seek the suspect in a recent fatal shooting, officials said. On September 5, officials arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., where they found 31-year-old Terrell Felder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
fox5dc.com
Body found in burned car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned out vehicle Monday in Northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Nicholson Street just after 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. After the flames were extinguished investigators found the body inside. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. It...
Comments / 0