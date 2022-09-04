ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Noozhawk

Reinforced SBCC Women’s Lineup Falls at Canyons

SANTA CLARITA -- After playing without a significant chunk of its lineup the previous week, the SBCC women's volleyball team was back at full strength on Wednesday at Canyons, but wasn't unable to keep up with the Cougars in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 defeat. "We were excited to have our...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Shows Scoring Punch, Beats Whittier for First Win of Season, 5-1

The offense clicked for the Westmont men's soccer team on Wednesday as four players scored goals in a 5-1 win over Whittier College at Thorrington Field. Martin Anguiano tallied two goals and Landon Amaral, Graeme Jorden and J.J. Wolf each scored one as the Warriors won their first game in coach Dave Wolf's 32nd and final season at the helm.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Team Effort Carries Dos Pueblos to Sweep Over Rio Mesa

Chloe Hoffman had 16 kills, five digs and an ace as Dos Pueblos swept Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, Thursday in a Channel League match at home. Many other contributions went into the win, including Malia Brofferio’s 15 digs, four kills, three aces and block, and Halle Rillie’s 29 assists, seven digs, four kills, two aces and a block.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos’ Brody Luke Scores Four Goals in Loss to Arroyo Grande

Dos Pueblos senior Brody Luke led the team with four goals, but the Chargers fell to visiting Arroyo Grande 14-9 Thursday in a non-league match. Following back-to-back penalties against Jaden Moore in a first period won by Arroyo Grande 7-4, the Chargers settled down and held the Eagles to seven goals the rest of the way, DP coach Chris Parrish said.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos is Dominating in Sweep of Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos rebounded from its loss to Santa Barbara by sweeping past Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, on Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match. Chloe Hoffman put away 16 kills and libero Malia Brofferio had 15 digs and served three aces to pace the Chargers to their fourth win in five league matches. They're 8-3 overall.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Amariesse Carmargo, Madison Priess Lead Carpinteria to Sweep over Fillmore

Amariesse Carmargo and Madison Priess both had six kills to lead Carpinteria to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. “The team made some major strides in their play tonight,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said. “We made calculated moves and made plays look easy, which is what we have been working on. In our last match, our in-system play looked like we were in a mosh pit. Tonight it was like a synchronized ballet and it was a beautiful sight to see.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Steven B. Engles of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022

On September 6, 2022, Steven B. Engles passed away after battling cancer. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Oakland, California, where he began competitive swimming at age 7. He lettered and was named all-city as an Oakland High School freshman. Steve attended the University of Southern California, joined...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Screen Goes Dark for Good at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In

Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

How to Keep Harsh Weather From Playing Havoc With Your Yard

Contrary to what many may believe, severe weather doesn’t just beat up on the other guy. Mother Nature can wallop anyone’s home and yard. That doesn’t mean you’ll have to watch your house reduced to briquettes by a wildfire or flooding test your home’s capacity for flotation. But your yard may lose some of its curb appeal if you let nature take its course and you experience events like drought, flooding, hail, high winds, or other uninvited elements.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain, Cooler Temperatures Expected to Bring Relief from Heat Wave

Cooler temperatures, as well as some rain, are expected to arrive in Santa Barbara County this weekend after a hot Friday and excessive heat over the past week. With the heat wave continuing through Friday, Thursday’s statewide Flex Alert has been extended to 3 to 10 p.m., during which times people are being asked to conserve and reduce energy use.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Search for Hiker Missing on Gaviota Trail Now in 3rd Day

For a third straight day, dozens of searchers were continuing to comb the rugged terrain below Gaviota Peak on Tuesday for any sign of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli. The 29-year-old Ventura man was last seen Sunday afternoon when he parted ways with his girlfriend on the Trespass Trail, a challenging 3-mile trek that starts just north of the Gaviota Tunnel and ends in a stunning viewpoint overlooking the ocean.
VENTURA, CA

