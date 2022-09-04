Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Westmont Shows Scoring Punch, Beats Whittier for First Win of Season, 5-1
The offense clicked for the Westmont men's soccer team on Wednesday as four players scored goals in a 5-1 win over Whittier College at Thorrington Field. Martin Anguiano tallied two goals and Landon Amaral, Graeme Jorden and J.J. Wolf each scored one as the Warriors won their first game in coach Dave Wolf's 32nd and final season at the helm.
San Marcos Girls Volleyball Gets It Done in Fifth Set Against Oxnard
San Marcos won a long rally to start the fifth set against Oxnard, and that sparked the Royals to take the set and the match, and remain tied for first place in the Channel League on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. The match scores were 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-8.
Dos Pueblos is Dominating in Sweep of Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos rebounded from its loss to Santa Barbara by sweeping past Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, on Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match. Chloe Hoffman put away 16 kills and libero Malia Brofferio had 15 digs and served three aces to pace the Chargers to their fourth win in five league matches. They're 8-3 overall.
Brody Luke’s Perfect Shooting, Dos Pueblos’ Defense Lead to 17-6 Win in Channel Opener
Brody Luke shot 100 percent from the field, putting away 10 goals on 10 shots, and the Dos Pueblos defense held Rio Mesa to three goals in three periods as the Chargers rolled to to a 17-6 victory in a Channel League boys water polo opener on Wednesday. "Senior Cody...
Friday Night Lights: Dos Pueblos Looks to Make A.J. Pateras a Winner in His Return to Ventura
A.J. Pateras returns to his old stomping grounds on Friday night as he takes his Dos Pueblos football team into Larrabee Stadium to face Ventura High School in a Channel League game. Pateras was a standout football player at Ventura and coached there for several years before taking his first...
Amariesse Carmargo, Madison Priess Lead Carpinteria to Sweep over Fillmore
Amariesse Carmargo and Madison Priess both had six kills to lead Carpinteria to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. “The team made some major strides in their play tonight,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said. “We made calculated moves and made plays look easy, which is what we have been working on. In our last match, our in-system play looked like we were in a mosh pit. Tonight it was like a synchronized ballet and it was a beautiful sight to see.”
Santa Barbara Wins over Oxnard; San Marcos Sophomore Pair Medal Against Bishop Diego
Lauren Fitzgerald and Ella Arce shared medalist honors with 43s to lead Santa Barbara to a 225-280 win Thursday over Oxnard in a Channel League match at River Ridge Golf Course. Fitzgerald, a junior, birdied hole 4, and senior Arce parred holes 3, 5 and 6. Dons freshman Sage Malmsten...
Search for Hiker Missing on Gaviota Trail Now in 3rd Day
For a third straight day, dozens of searchers were continuing to comb the rugged terrain below Gaviota Peak on Tuesday for any sign of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli. The 29-year-old Ventura man was last seen Sunday afternoon when he parted ways with his girlfriend on the Trespass Trail, a challenging 3-mile trek that starts just north of the Gaviota Tunnel and ends in a stunning viewpoint overlooking the ocean.
