ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Westmont Shows Scoring Punch, Beats Whittier for First Win of Season, 5-1

The offense clicked for the Westmont men's soccer team on Wednesday as four players scored goals in a 5-1 win over Whittier College at Thorrington Field. Martin Anguiano tallied two goals and Landon Amaral, Graeme Jorden and J.J. Wolf each scored one as the Warriors won their first game in coach Dave Wolf's 32nd and final season at the helm.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos is Dominating in Sweep of Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos rebounded from its loss to Santa Barbara by sweeping past Rio Mesa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17, on Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match. Chloe Hoffman put away 16 kills and libero Malia Brofferio had 15 digs and served three aces to pace the Chargers to their fourth win in five league matches. They're 8-3 overall.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Noozhawk

Amariesse Carmargo, Madison Priess Lead Carpinteria to Sweep over Fillmore

Amariesse Carmargo and Madison Priess both had six kills to lead Carpinteria to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. “The team made some major strides in their play tonight,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said. “We made calculated moves and made plays look easy, which is what we have been working on. In our last match, our in-system play looked like we were in a mosh pit. Tonight it was like a synchronized ballet and it was a beautiful sight to see.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Search for Hiker Missing on Gaviota Trail Now in 3rd Day

For a third straight day, dozens of searchers were continuing to comb the rugged terrain below Gaviota Peak on Tuesday for any sign of missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli. The 29-year-old Ventura man was last seen Sunday afternoon when he parted ways with his girlfriend on the Trespass Trail, a challenging 3-mile trek that starts just north of the Gaviota Tunnel and ends in a stunning viewpoint overlooking the ocean.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy