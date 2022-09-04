About this time each year, as I scan any gathering of gulls resting near the shore in Alameda, I suddenly stop. Why does that mid-sized gull look grey, rather than white or smudged brown? And why does it have a small red bill with a black tip? Oh, I remember our post-breeding visitors, Heermann’s Gulls. While they may spend several fall and winter months on California’s northern coast, most of that time they are fishing in the first few miles of the Pacific Ocean, where we don’t see them. Occasionally a few come into the Bay and stop along our shoreline or elsewhere in the East Bay.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO