MINNEAPOLIS -- Western Illinois lost 42-25 in the opener at nationally ranked FCS foe UT Martin, the first game under head coach Myers Hendrickson. The Leathernecks, who went 4-25 over the last three years, were picked in the Missouri Valley preseason poll to finish last in the stacked 11-team league. Hendrickson played wide receiver for Western Illinois from 2009-11.The Gophers, after dominating New Mexico State during their opening 38-0 victory over New Mexico State, will have another opportunity to maintain that momentum against an overmatched opponent in every way. The defense could...
College Football has finally begun in earnest, with a slew of Week 1 games giving us our first glimpse at who the contenders and the pretenders might be in 2022 and allowing us to adjust our Big 12 power rankings accordingly. Now that we have some real football games to...
DALLAS (AP) — In a meeting room just down the hall from where the plan for a 12-team College Football Playoff came to life almost 2 1/2 years ago, the conference commissioners who manage the postseason system finally began the next phase of expansion: implementation. The 11-member management committee gathered Thursday for 4 1/2 hours at a hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport for the first time since their bosses voted last week to expand the CFP from four to 12 teams. The frustrations and hard-feelings that hung over expansion talks most of last fall, and led to some icy gatherings, have seemingly been lifted. The goal is to sort through a myriad of issues and have a new format in place for the 2024 season. It’s unclear whether there is still time to accomplish that, but at least now everybody involved appears to be pulling in the same direction.
The Lake crew will be out in Westlake this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week. Westlake is hot off the heels of a big 46-14 win last week against Dequincy. The Welsh Greyhounds are looking to finally finish a game this season. Their jamboree game was canceled due to weather and their game last Friday was canceled twice due to weather. They did get out to an early first-quarter 14-0 lead over the Kinder Yellowjackets before the game was called. Both teams will be looking to score early with their high-powered offenses.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s National High School Boy Athlete of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept.4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff across the country. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the ...
