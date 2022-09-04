ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Sean Ryan one game into his Rutgers career

This past Saturday marked the Rutgers debut for wide receiver Sean Ryan. The West Virginia transfer caught one pass for 16 yards, which was the longest gain by any RU wideout. It was not a passing clinic put on by Rutgers and Ryan is eager to get back at it again.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Indiana football’s Connor Bazelak tabbed candidate for Golden Arm Award

Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak has been named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This is an award that is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on his accomplishments both on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: College football logistics are a complicated play

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Lines. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. For college football fans, this past weekend – Week 1 of the 2022 college football season – was a feast of games following months of pining to see favorite teams on TV or in person. We were rewarded by great and not-so-great matchups, but what mattered was that college football was back!
NFL
247Sports

Team-first mentality is in Michigan State DE Jacoby Windmon’s football DNA

It’s been a long time since Jacoby Windmon aspired to be the next Jameis Winston. No, these days his dreams depict him sacking Winston, perhaps as soon as next fall. Trace Windmon’s football history back to John Ehret High School just outside of New Orleans – the school that produced NFL standouts Kordell Stewart and Reggie Wayne, among other pros – and it reveals a pattern of plans that went awry and predicaments he was tasked with solving.
EAST LANSING, MI
State
Michigan State
Noozhawk

Bishop Diego Inducts Nine New Members into its Athletics Hall of Fame

Five decades of Cardinals were represented in Saturday’s induction ceremony for the Bishop Diego High School Athletics Hall of Fame. The induction class — the fifth compiled by the school — includes four female athletes, two males, two coaches, and one supporter. Three consecutive CIF championship girls volleyball teams (1977-79) and the 1992 football team were also inducted.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

