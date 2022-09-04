Read full article on original website
Related
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
101 Films International Takes Worldwide Rights To Kristin Booth & Greg Bryk-Starrer ‘Marlene’ — Toronto
EXCLUSIVE: UK sales firm 101 Films International has acquired worldwide sales rights (excluding North America) for drama feature Marlene, and will launch sales in Toronto this week. Directed and produced by Wendy Hill-Tout (Bloodthirsty), who co-wrote the script with Cathy Ostlere, and co-produced by Michael Peterson (Lloyd the Conqueror), Marlene is billed as “the untold harrowing story of one woman’s fight for truth and justice – to exonerate Steven Truscott who was sentenced to hang for the murder of a 12-year-old classmate.” Kristin Booth (Defendor), Grey Bryk (Saw V), Maxim Roy (Regenesis) and Ryan Northcott (Mystery, Alaska) star, along with Julia Sarah Stone and...
