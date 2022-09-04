A busy summer fighting fires and answering calls all around our area has them needing to get together for a good old fashioned barbecue fundraiser to lift some spirits and raise some needed funds for the Shiner Fire Department. They’ll be getting together bright and early Sunday, Sept. 18, at Arthur Kaspar Pavilion on the back side of Green Dickson Park fire up the pits to barbecue up some halved chickens that they’ll serving up with all the trimmings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $12 a plate (to go plates only). Mark your calendars now, then come on out and get some of the best barbecue chicken Shiner has to offer, all while supporting your local volunteer fire department.

SHINER, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO