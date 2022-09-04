Read full article on original website
Beatles’ Remixed and Expanded ‘Revolver’ Box Finally Gets Release Date
The Beatles' long-awaited Revolver box set will be released on Oct. 28. The super deluxe edition of the reissue (five-CD/four-LP) includes a new mix of the album by producer Giles Martin engineer Sam Okell, sourced from the album's original four-track master tapes. The new audio was developed with the assistance of the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
Stewart Copeland Plays Police Classics at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Former Police drummer Stewart Copeland performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday, playing a pair of tunes from his old band with help from several other rockers. After receiving a rousing welcome from the crowd, Copeland took his seat behind the drums. Accompanied by Foo Fighters...
Sights From the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London
It was an emotional night at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (Sept. 3), as fans and rock stars alike came together to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” Dave Grohl told the crowd in the show’s opening moments. “For those of you who know him personally, you know that no one else can make you smile, or laugh or dance or sing, like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So, tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person. So, sing, and dance, and laugh and cry and fucking scream, and make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now.”
Them Crooked Vultures Reunite at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures staged a reunion to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at his tribute concert in London. The supergroup – featuring Foos leader Dave Grohl alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes – delivered a three-song set at Wembley Stadium, marking their first performance since 2010.
Lost Led Zeppelin Bootleg Film Clips Restored and Revealed
A bootleg trader released lost footage of Led Zeppelin performing in Los Angeles in 1970, saying it was important to share fan recordings rather than hide them in personal collections. The band’s show at the Inglewood Forum was already immortalized in an audio recording known to fans as On Blueberry...
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday (Sep. 3) was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared on stage. It seemed...
Food fights and fistfights: The story of Alvin Lee, the fastest guitar In the west
Ten Years After completed 27 American tours in seven years. For guitarist and frontman Alvin Lee it was a wild, wild ride, and it took its toll
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde Join Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde took the stage during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, joining Foo Fighters during their closing set to perform two Beatles classics. Dave Grohl was coy, first introducing Hynde, "who I happen to think is the baddest motherfucker in the world. But she brought...
Artists + Fans React to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium
For the past three months, the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts have been heavily anticipated by fans, friends, family and the rock music world at large. Unsurprisingly, last night (Sept. 3)’s first concert – at London’s Wembley Stadium – was a monumental success, with its myriad artists providing plenty of touching memories and terrific music over the course of multiple hours. In fact, numerous artists and fans took to social media to share just how moving and enjoyable the event was.
The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy
I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
Bullets, bikers and burnout: the story of Jimi Hendrix's last gig
Jimi Hendrix's final show was at a festival marred by terrible weather, machine-gun fire and marauding Hell's Angels
Vince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His Life
Vince Staples is set to star in his very own Netflix series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is aptly titled The Vince Staples Show, will be loosely based on Staples’ life, and will be set in his native Long Beach. The comedy will be executive produced by Kenya Barris. Barris will again team up with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams from Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Corey Smyth and Calmatic are set to direct the show’s first two episodes. The rapper spoke about the project, expressing how long the show has been in the works. More from VIBE.comTaylour...
Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Patient Number 9′: Album Review
With 2020's Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne reestablished himself with help from a new producer, an all-star backing band and a no-fuss recording schedule that lasted less than a week. Andrew Watt, a guitarist who worked with Justin Bieber before transitioning into a producer's role whose resume now includes Elton John and Eddie Vedder, assembled a crew that included artists as diverse as Post Malone, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – all of whom pushed Osbourne to his best record in decades.
Brace for It: Cancel Culture Is Coming to Oscar Season
When fall festivals introduce Oscar buzz, we learn not only which movies may make the cut but also the themes they create. This time last year, “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” launched dueling stories of troubled youth. This year, brace for it: Cancel culture is coming to Oscar season. The undisputed victor of the Venice-Telluride dash is “TÁR,” which arrived in the Rockies from the Lido riding the waves of rapturous praise. The Telluride crowd confirmed that director Todd Field’s first movie in 15 years is a riveting cinematic journey into the downfall of a brilliant-but-troubled conductor whose career...
How ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ Saved Def Leppard’s ‘Hysteria’
Joe Elliott likes to call "Pour Some Sugar on Me" "the most important song" on Def Leppard's fourth album, Hysteria, and "maybe the most important song in our entire career." That's not just hysterical hyperbole either. "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which was first released as a single on Sept....
James Gang Plays First Show in 16 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The reunited James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, their first gig since 2006. "If you’ve ever seen a picture of Taylor Hawkins, most likely he was wearing a fucking hat that said James Gang on it," Dave Grohl declared while introducing the group, describing them as "maybe [Hawkins'] favorite band of all time, Joe Walsh maybe his favorite person of all time."
Carl Palmer Announces ‘Reunion’ Tour Honoring Late ELP Bandmates
Carl Palmer, the lone surviving member of progressive rock act Emerson, Lake & Palmer, has announced a U.S. tour that will "reunite" the drummer with his two late bandmates, Keith Emerson (keyboards) and Greg Lake (vocals, bass, guitars), using modern audio and video technology. The trek — dubbed Welcome Back...
Keith Richards’ Strange History of House Fires
Keith Richards’ country home, known as Redlands in West Wittering, Sussex, suffered serious damage on Sept. 2, 1982 as a result of a fire. “Sixty-five firemen spent six hours bringing the fire under control,” UPI reported back then. “Three-quarters of the thatched roof was destroyed, along with half the contents of the building.”
Watch Kane Roberts Return to Alice Cooper’s Band: Video, Set List
Alice Cooper kicked off his fall U.S. tour on Wednesday at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., marking his first show with guitarist Kane Roberts since 1988. You can watch videos from the performance and see the set list below. The 23-song set featured three songs from Roberts’...
