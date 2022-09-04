ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Atoka, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Munford, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Webb
whopam.com

Motorcyclist flown to Skyline after Bypass accident

A motorcycle versus deer collision late Tuesday night on the Eagle Way Bypass sent a local man to a Nashville hospital. The HPD collision report says it happened just before midnight and 22-year old Dakota Hopkins of Hopkinsville told police he had been headed west when he struck a deer, causing his bike to go into the median.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu#The Cumberland University#Munford High School
fox44news.com

Body of Baylor alumna found in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. According to Baylor University, Fletcher graduated from the university...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

61-year-old driver dead after ‘erratic’ driving in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday. Police told WSMV4 that a two-person flag crew was working on a construction project near the Oliver Middle School campus when the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wilsonpost.com

No. 3 Ohio State and revamped defense host Arkansas State

Unlike most of his players, Arkansas State coach Butch Jones knows what it's like to play -- and beat -- a highly ranked team. In a long coaching career with stops as head coach at Tennessee and Cincinnati, he also was a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban when Alabama drilled Ohio State in the national championship game, 52-24, in the 2020 season.
JONESBORO, AR
wgnsradio.com

"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy