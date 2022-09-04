Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
wgnsradio.com
Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro
Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
wilsonpost.com
Ranking the top 10 Middle Tennessee high school football games in Week 4
There are plenty of opportunities to see good high school football around Nashville this week. I ranked Week 4’s top 10 games, which are all at drivable locations from within the Midstate.
Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Police locate missing Murfreesboro man
Police said Isaiah Uriah Isom was last seen September 2nd around 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.
TSU student killed in head-on collision laid to rest
Friends and family remembered the life of 20-year-old Kelona Hudson on Saturday as she was laid to rest.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Skyline after Bypass accident
A motorcycle versus deer collision late Tuesday night on the Eagle Way Bypass sent a local man to a Nashville hospital. The HPD collision report says it happened just before midnight and 22-year old Dakota Hopkins of Hopkinsville told police he had been headed west when he struck a deer, causing his bike to go into the median.
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
WSMV
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
fox44news.com
Body of Baylor alumna found in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. According to Baylor University, Fletcher graduated from the university...
WSMV
61-year-old driver dead after ‘erratic’ driving in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday. Police told WSMV4 that a two-person flag crew was working on a construction project near the Oliver Middle School campus when the...
Driver dead after hitting utility pole on Nolensville Pike; construction worker also hit expected to be okay
At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Two arrested after leading Hendersonville police on high speed chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested after they led Hendersonville Police officers on a high speed chase. On Saturday, Sept. 3 around 2 a.m., the Gallatin Police Department told the Hendersonville Police Department that a car drove away from one of their officers during a traffic stop. Moments...
wilsonpost.com
No. 3 Ohio State and revamped defense host Arkansas State
Unlike most of his players, Arkansas State coach Butch Jones knows what it's like to play -- and beat -- a highly ranked team. In a long coaching career with stops as head coach at Tennessee and Cincinnati, he also was a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban when Alabama drilled Ohio State in the national championship game, 52-24, in the 2020 season.
wgnsradio.com
"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
2 accused of stealing used cooking oil in Hendersonville
This is not your typical burglary story. Hendersonville Police said they arrested two people accused stealing used cooking oil.
