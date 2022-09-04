ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

French bulldog stolen from front yard in San Lorenzo

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW6Gk_0hiOu5SK00

SAN LORENZO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Another Bay Area family is dealing with the theft of their French bulldog, and this family tells KRON4 their pup was stolen right from their front yard.

The theft reportedly occurred near Meekland Avenue and Lewelling Boulevard in San Lorenzo, and it took the family by surprise, “It’s like family. it’s like getting one of our kids taken away you know?” says Denise Esparza, one of the owners of the Frenchie named Bruno.

Mountain View police seek help in finding stolen French Bulldog puppies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4an4gp_0hiOu5SK00
Bruno with his young family members

Esparza tells KRON4 that she and her husband received an alert on Friday that said Bruno had escaped the yard by digging a hole under the fend. It was then that the two suspects reportedly saw an opportunity. The two followed Bruno to his yard and grabbed him. They got into their Silver Hyundai and drove away.

KRON On is streaming now

The family hopes the thieves will bring Bruno home so that he can celebrate his birthday on September 11. Bruno reportedly has a microchip, so if he is brought to a shelter he can be reunited with his family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Oakland plumbing company robbed twice in one month

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland business owner is out thousands of dollars in equipment after his technicians got robbed twice in less than a month. One of the robberies was captured on camera. The owner said the people who work for him are like members of his family so to see this last robbery […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Building fire reported in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EL CERRITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Lorenzo, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
San Lorenzo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewelling Boulevard#French Bulldog#Silver Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose murder suspect nabbed at Mexico border ID’d

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose murder suspect was identified by police on Tuesday after he was nabbed at the U.S.-Mexico border last week. Jose Rosas, 36, of San Jose, is accused of shooting a man and woman on East William Street just before 10:30 p.m. on September 1. The woman died at […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection to Livermore catalytic converter thefts

(KRON) — Three suspect from Stockton were arrested in Livermore on Monday in connection with two catalytic converter thefts that day, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. Officers with Livermore PD responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on North Canyons Parkway. Another officer […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police locate missing woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting outside SF club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after an altercation outside of a nightclub in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.Police have not made any arrest in the case or released any description of the suspect, who investigators said was driving a gold sedan.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 hospitalized after Antioch collision, including 3-month-old

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 30-year-old woman and a three-month-old infant suffered were injured after a late-night collision in Antioch on Monday, the Antioch Police Department announced on Tuesday.  At 9:30 p. m. on Monday the police department received many calls regarding a collision with injuries near Delta fair Boulevard and Century Boulevard. Witnesses told […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy