Heber City, UT

kmyu.tv

Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Suspect in custody following shooting at Utah Lake event

GENOLA, Utah (KUTV) — A suspects is in custody after what authorities originally reported as two separate shootings at a large-scale event near Utah Lake. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, who is currently living in Orem, was taken into custody and is being held on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement case.
OREM, UT
Heber City, UT
kmyu.tv

Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
MAGNA, UT
kmyu.tv

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
OGDEN, UT
