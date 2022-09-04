Read full article on original website
Hot tub catches fire, rips through patio furniture at Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A hot tub sparked a fire at a Taylorsville home Monday morning. Officials said they received reports of a fire around 11:10 a.m. at a single family home located near 4425 S Jarrah Street. According to Ryan Love, spokesperson for Unified Fire Authority the hot...
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
Suspect in custody following shooting at Utah Lake event
GENOLA, Utah (KUTV) — A suspects is in custody after what authorities originally reported as two separate shootings at a large-scale event near Utah Lake. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, who is currently living in Orem, was taken into custody and is being held on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement case.
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
2 men allegedly rob car owners at gunpoint in Hooper after arranging to buy vehicle
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two men reportedly held the owners of a vehicle at gunpoint after arranging a meeting to buy the car. According to a statement from the sheriff, the incident happened Sunday evening in Hooper,...
Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City at 106F
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. Salt Lake City recorded a high of 106 Fahrenheit on Tuesday - one day after setting the...
2nd suspect arrested in connection to Salt Lake City shooting; shooter identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that a second suspect has been detained in Salt Lake City in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Riak, following a traffic...
Suspected gunman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at SLC shoe convention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The main suspect accused of shooting and killing one man during a downtown Salt Lake City shoe convention has been arrested. Salt Lake City Police confirmed they took Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug into custody Tuesday evening. "Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT...
GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
With today's prices, a look at your homeowners policy might reveal you are underinsured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The surge in home prices and the cost of building materials warrants a look at your homeowner's insurance policy to make sure you are not underinsured. In the event of a disaster like a fire, you want to make sure your coverage is enough...
