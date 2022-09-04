Read full article on original website
Suspected gunman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at SLC shoe convention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The main suspect accused of shooting and killing one man during a downtown Salt Lake City shoe convention has been arrested. Salt Lake City Police confirmed they took Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug into custody Tuesday evening. "Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT...
2nd suspect arrested in connection to Salt Lake City shooting; shooter identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that a second suspect has been detained in Salt Lake City in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Riak, following a traffic...
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in West Jordan soccer field
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a small plane crash in a soccer field near the South Valley Airport. The crash happened near the West Jordan Soccer Complex at 8070 South 4000 West Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. An officer was in the area...
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
Unstable building prevented crews from directly attacking roof fire in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City firefighters took a defensive approach to a downtown fire early Tuesday morning, officials stated. According to the SLC Fire Department, crews responded to an incident at 52 E. 300 South, where the roof of a vacant building had ignited. The incident began sometime before 1 a.m. at a building scheduled for demolition.
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
'Davis Remembers 9/11 Project' open in Farmington ahead of Patriot Day
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A temporary exhibit dedicated to the events on Sept. 11, 2001, opened Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center. The "Davis Remembers 9/11 Project" is open for free to the public leading up to Patriot Day. A kickoff event was held Wednesday morning, where retired FDNY...
Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City at 106F
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. Salt Lake City recorded a high of 106 Fahrenheit on Tuesday - one day after setting the...
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
With today's prices, a look at your homeowners policy might reveal you are underinsured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The surge in home prices and the cost of building materials warrants a look at your homeowner's insurance policy to make sure you are not underinsured. In the event of a disaster like a fire, you want to make sure your coverage is enough...
No major changes for school athletes practicing, playing in record temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer record temperatures are unlikely to affect student athletes, who frequently practice and play sports in the heat of the day. 2News reached out to ten local school districts to see if any modifications were being made to practice or game schedules. All who responded said there are long-standing protocols to address potential heat illness on the part of athletes but that no major changes are planned.
