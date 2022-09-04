ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Union members in Magna celebrate Labor Day showing, admiring cars

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Workers in Magna celebrated the holiday Monday enjoying the outdoors and some very fine automobiles. The city's annual Labor Day picnic and car show brought union members and their families to the Magna Park to enjoy food and activities all while getting a look under the hood at some classic vehicles.
MAGNA, UT
kmyu.tv

Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

No major changes for school athletes practicing, playing in record temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer record temperatures are unlikely to affect student athletes, who frequently practice and play sports in the heat of the day. 2News reached out to ten local school districts to see if any modifications were being made to practice or game schedules. All who responded said there are long-standing protocols to address potential heat illness on the part of athletes but that no major changes are planned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

