SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer record temperatures are unlikely to affect student athletes, who frequently practice and play sports in the heat of the day. 2News reached out to ten local school districts to see if any modifications were being made to practice or game schedules. All who responded said there are long-standing protocols to address potential heat illness on the part of athletes but that no major changes are planned.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO