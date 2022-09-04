ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
ValueWalk

A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin loses key dominance support in 4 years, but here’s the catch

Bitcoin [BTC] appears to be on the losing side of the crypto market as altcoins gain momentum. With the Merge and Vasil hardfork coming up, Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] are increasingly getting into the spotlight. This leaves Bitcoin with a stern downward pressure as it tackles its way through...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Ethereum’s Moment in Sun Overshadowed as Markets Drive Crypto Down

For crypto insiders, Tuesday, Sept. 6 was momentous. So why did the market fall off a cliff last night, with bitcoin down almost 6% and ether off almost 10%?. In one sense, the answer is the same as why the traditional markets tumbled, largely because “better-than-expected economic data may mean that the [Federal Reserve] continues to act aggressively in hiking interest rates,” CNBC said. That also led the dollar stronger.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top analyst predicts 5,000% growth by end of 2022 for Flasko (FLSK) over Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Digital currencies have revolutionized the worldwide market. The days of relying solely on traditional, frequently centralized institutions like banks or fiat currency as a form of payment are long gone. There are numerous things people can do in light of the increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies. Some of cryptocurrency users’ most prominent and well-known coins include Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, new cryptocurrencies with unique features and solutions have lately appeared on the blockchain. Flasko (FLSK) is one of these, it’s been predicted to rise over 4,000% by the end of the year.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy