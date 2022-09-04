Read full article on original website
HIGHWAY 2 CROOKSTON CORRIDOR STUDY TO PRESENT RECOMMENDATIONS TO CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ON SEPTEMBER 12
The City of Crookston, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), is conducting a corridor study to evaluate existing conditions and potential improvements that could be made along Highway 2 (Broadway and Main Street) in downtown Crookston. The presentation will be held during the scheduled City Council Meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is located at Crookston City Hall, 124 N Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716.
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS DISCUSS POTENTIAL MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH BECKER COUNTY LANDFILL
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by approving the Auditor Warrants and the board minutes from their meetings on August 16, and 23. It also included approving the payments of Lost Warrants to Tom Braulot for $28.80, Kertsonville Township for $17,552.10 and $918, Michael Schul for $31.36, Linda Knutson for $19.28, Robert Haugen for $68.03, and Johnson Controls in Dallas, Texas for $945.63. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
Marvin Magnuson – Obit
Marvin Merle Magnuson, age 83, Crookston, Minnesota, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, with his family at his side. Marv had a great sense of humor, was good-natured, and was especially happy when he was singing and playing his ukulele. Marv was born to Carl William and Mable (Parker) Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 13, 1938. He graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1956 and served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He married Crookston.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Authorities identify Grand Forks residents killed in Minnesota crash
(Crookston, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two Grand Forks residents who were killed in a Crookston, Minnesota crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Antoinette Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Bradley were killed in a collision with a tree Friday on Highway 2 near South Road. It is unclear if alcohol...
Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Michael Bruce Anderson, 66, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jacob William Hart, 34, of East Grand Forks, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
NEW TEACHERS AT HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Highland Elementary School. JACLYN HUBBARD. Jaclyn Hubbard...
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by V.F.W. and Auxiliary on the week of September 6-9. The Polk County License Center will be having limited hours starting today, due to limited staffing on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Feel Free to utilize the Drop Box located on the parking lot side of the Government Center. Any questions please email the License Center.
CROOKSTON VETERANS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO BE ON THE VETERAN’S HONOR FLIGHT TO WASHINGTON D.C. ON SUNDAY
The non-profit 501c3 volunteer organization called The Veterans Honor Flight is getting ready to leave for another flight to Washington D.C., with veterans living in Minnesota and North Dakota to see various memorials and landmarks in our nation’s capital dedicated to them. The veterans will board a plane, fly out of the Grand Forks International Airport on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m., and spend two days being chartered to multiple monuments and memorials before returning from Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, September 13 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Some of the places they will see include Fort McHenry, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery, the National Archives, FDR, the Air Force and Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima, and much more. Some of the Veterans being recognized from Crookston, Red Lake Falls, and Fertile are James Altepeter, James Chandler, Loren Johnson, Darrel Johnson, William Langlois, Drew Larson, James Schmitz, and Robert Valley.
Howard Glen Neumann – Obit
Howard Glen Neumann, 87, passed away peacefully during the late evening on September 1, 2022, at Eventide Senior Living Community in Fargo. He was our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, devoted husband, and good friend to many. We are comforted in our belief that he is now in Jesus...
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Two injured in 2-vehicle crash near Aneta
ANETA, ND (KXNET) — Two people were hurt Monday afternoon is a two-vehicle crash near Aneta in northeast North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup towing a dump trailer was heading south on Highway 32 when a car traveling east on Highway 15 crossed into the intersection of the two roads […]
North Dakota Today – Lifestyle Host
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is searching for the next host for our hour-long Lifestyle Show. The style of the show is segment and interview-based, highlighting events and unique storytelling here in Fargo-Moorhead. The skillset we are looking for will require strong ad-libbing and interview skills. At least 2-3 years’ experience on air is preferred. Familiarity with ENPS, Edius, and camera gear puts you way ahead of the game.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON THANKS UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON SUPPORTERS
Benedictine-Crookston wishes to thank all area citizens who helped support the United Way 2022 campaign with their generous donations. “We are so blessed to be part of the Crookston community where people give from the heart.” Stated Administrator Lindsey Erdman. “We purchased a wheelchair scale for our nursing unit to more easily weigh our residents in their chairs. We can enhance our residents’ and associates’ safety by reducing those unnecessary transfers on an elevated surface during the weighing process.” United Way gifted $2428 to match Benedictine’s share for the purchase of the specialized scale.
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
Pricilla Ann Rasmussen – Obit
Pricilla Ann (Pat) Rasmussen, 79, Fertile, MN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. Pat Lenczowski was born on December 18, 1942, the first child of Stanley and Marie Lenczowski of Fertile, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church. She grew up and attended Fertile Public School, graduating in 1960. She worked as an elementary secretary in the Hallock and Warren school systems.
