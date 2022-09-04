PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A pair of ranked teams will face off this Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. when the Brown women's soccer team welcomes Ohio State to Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears are currently No. 20 in TopDrawerSoccer's National Ranking and are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 22 by United Soccer Coaches, but are unranked in TopDrawerSoccer's poll.

