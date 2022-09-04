Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Women's soccer hosts #22 Ohio State Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A pair of ranked teams will face off this Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. when the Brown women's soccer team welcomes Ohio State to Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears are currently No. 20 in TopDrawerSoccer's National Ranking and are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 22 by United Soccer Coaches, but are unranked in TopDrawerSoccer's poll.
brownbears.com
Brine and Govan Sweep Ivy League Weekly Awards
PRINCETON, N.J. – After an opening weekend that saw the Bears take consecutive overtime wins at Goldberger Family Field, junior Imogen Govan and senior Jodie Brine were selected as the Ivy League's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively. For Brown, it marks the first weekly sweep of...
brownbears.com
Volleyball travels to Bryant for midweek matchup
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Bryant on Tuesday night. The Bears will faceoff against the Bulldogs, starting at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on America East TV. ABOUT THE BEARS. Brown went 2-1 in...
brownbears.com
Bears fall to No. 5 Pacific to end Bruno Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo put up a tough fight but ultimately fell to No. 5 Pacific, 17-7, on Monday to close out the 2022 Bruno Classic. Evan Moore led the Bears with two goals. Leo Berkman, Cole Atwell, Gabe Chang, Trey Rogers and Daniel Hadar all found the net once for Brown in the defeat.
